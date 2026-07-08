Enrolment Drops in NABTEB National Common Entrance Examination for 2026

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) said on Tuesday that enrolment for the examination has dropped significantly.

Dr. Aminu Mohammed, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Board, who said this while releasing the results of the examination conducted nationwide on June 13, noted that 15,290 candidates registered for this year’s examination compared to 29,260 in 2025, representing a decline of 13,970 candidates or 47.74 per cent.

According to him, 13,848 candidates, representing 90.57 per cent of those registered, sat for the examination, while 1,442 candidates, 9.43 per cent were absent.

“Out of the 13,848 candidates who sat for the examination, 10,426 candidates representing 75.29 per cent scored 50 per cent and above, while 5,708 candidates, 41.22 per cent scored 70 per cent and above.

“3,422 candidates (24.71 per cent) scored below 50 per cent, while 31 candidates (0.22 per cent) attained the highest rank with scores of 96 per cent and above,” he said.

Mohammed disclosed that 75 per cent of candidates who participated in the common entrance examination scored 50 per cent and above for admission into technical colleges.

Mohammed said the examination was conducted across 34 Federal Technical Colleges and 168 State Technical Colleges in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory under peaceful conditions and in compliance with the board’s quality assurance guidelines.

He said candidates enrolled in 28 trades grouped into five clusters comprising Mechanical, Electrical, Construction, Creative and Culinary, and Agricultural Technology.

According to him, Electrical Installation and Maintenance Practice recorded the highest enrolment with 3,870 candidates, followed by Computer Hardware and GSM Repairs/Maintenance, 2,857.

Others are Catering Craft Practice, 1,780; Bricklaying, Blocklaying and Concreting, 1,553; Automobile Mechanics, 1,156; and Fashion Design and Garment Making, 940.

He, however, noted that Tiling and Cladding recorded the lowest enrolment with one candidate, while Social Media Content Creation and Management, 2.

Fish Farming Activities, he said, recorded 3 candidates; Motorcycle and Tricycle Repairs, 5; Creative Media, 6; Automobile CNG Conversion, 9 and Leather Works, 18.

The NABTEB boss said registration for the supplementary National Common Entrance Examination would commence before the end of July to enable more prospective candidates to enrol.

Mohammed urged parents and guardians to encourage their children to embrace Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“The future of work is increasingly driven by skills, innovation, creativity and technology. Technical Colleges provide young Nigerians with practical competencies that prepare them for self-reliance, employment, entrepreneurship and lifelong learning,” he said.