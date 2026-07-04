Osun 2026: Adeleke Reconstitutes Campaign Council To Accommodate APC Defectors

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has approved the reconstituting of The Imole Campaign Council (TICC) to accommodate some prominent leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who recently defected to the Accord in the state.

A statement issued by the Media and Publicity Committee of The Imole Campaign council and signed by its Chairman, Rep. Bamidele Salam stated that the reconstituting is to ensure that the APC leaders who just joined Accord play a significant role in the electioneering campaign and victory of the Accord in the August 15th Governorship Election.

According to the statement, Hon. Folorunsho Bamisayemi; Hon. Ismaila Kolawole; Dr. Tunde Alarape; Hon. Tona Famadewa; Barr. Sunday Ojo Williams; Barr. Ayo Afilaka; Hon Lekan Oyediran; Hon. Aleem Bakare; Alh Mutiu Omotayo; Hon. Semiu Afolabi and Hon. Taiwo Akeju are to join the apex body of the Imole campaign council.

Other party leaders have been approved to serve in various capacities within the campaign council.

The approval named Alhaji Jamiu Olawumi as Director of Strategic communications; Dr. Desmond Ojumu – Member, Medical Committee; Hon. Ayila Ayinde – Member, Contact and Mobilisation Committee; Hon. Adesakin – Member, Contact and Mobilisation Committee.

Others are Hon. Lateef Awogbade – Member Reconciliation Committee; Hon. Azeez Musbau – Member, Contact and Mobilisation Committee; Hon. Ojuade Bukola – Member, Research, Planning and Strategy; Hon Okiki – Member, Interparty Relations and Hon. Adesiji Adefarakan – Member, Electoral Matters Committee.

The council in the statement also announced creation of a new committee named Election Surveillance and Voter Education Committee which is to be chaired by the former Commissioner for Youth in the state, Hon. Yemi Lawal from Isokan Local Government.

Members of the committee are; Hon. Oyewole Rafiu Abayomi; Hon. Olawuni Felix Olugbenga; Hon. Adeyeye; Hon. Amos Akindiya, Hon. Jelili Danku, Barr. Akintayo Jimoh; Hon. Oyelakin and Hon. Ajibola Dada.

The Director-General of the Imole Campaign Council, Akogun Senator Lere Oyewumi has congratulated the new members of the Council and looks forward to benefiting from their enormous wealth of experience towards the success of the party in the forthcoming governorship election.