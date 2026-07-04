Kwara PDP Unveils Ex-CAN Secretary as Deputy Governorship Candidate

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has unveiled a former state Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Cornelius Fawenu, as the deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The deputy governorship candidate, who was the Kwara South senatorial candidate before he was picked among four nominations, would run alongside the Kwara State PDP governorship candidate, Engineer Bolakale Kawu.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony at the party secretariat in Ilorin yesterday, the PDP chairman, Hon. Isa Adamu Bawa, said that the selection was not merely a political decision, “but a strategic choice founded on merit, character, competence, and commitment to the progress of our State”.

“Reverend Fawenu is a distinguished servant of God whose ministry has spanned over two decades. He is a respected community leader, a bridge-builder, and a passionate advocate for peace, justice, and human development. His remarkable contributions to religious harmony, political development, community advancement, and humanitarian service across Kwara State have earned him the admiration and respect of people from all walks of life.”

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the PDP chairman said that the party is united, prepared, and committed to providing purposeful leadership that prioritises security, economic growth, youth and women empowerment, quality education, agricultural development, and transparent governance for all Kwarans.

He called on all members and supporters of the party to remain united and committed, saying that, “Together, we shall work tirelessly to secure victory in 2027 and deliver the responsive and people-centred government that Kwarans deserve”.

Meanwhile, stakeholders of the PDP in the state have pledged their support for the deputy governorship candidate, describing his nomination as divinely ordained.

One of the four PDP deputy governorship aspirants, Otunba Adetunji Oyabambi, who congratulated Reverend Fawenu on his emergence as the party’s deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections, said the emergence was a testament to God’s purpose and the party’s resolve to present a credible and competent ticket for the 2027 governorship elections

The Ijagbo-born politician noted that while the selection process attracted widespread interest among qualified party leaders, the decision of the party leadership deserves support of every loyal member, saying the success of the PDP in 2027 remains the ultimate objective

“I wholeheartedly congratulate my dear brother, Reverend Cornelius Olaosebikan Fawenu, on his emergence as the deputy governorship candidate of our great party. I believe his emergence is God’s will, and I pray that the Almighty grants him the wisdom, strength, and grace to justify the confidence reposed in him.”

Oyabambi also commended the leader of the PDP in Kwara State, Dr. Bukola Saraki, for what he described as his exemplary leadership, political maturity, and inclusive style of consultation, which culminated in the emergence of Rev. Fawenu.

He noted that Saraki has continued to demonstrate uncommon leadership by placing the unity and success of the party above every other consideration, saying the transparent consultations that preceded the decision further reinforced members’ confidence in the party’s leadership.

The PDP stalwart equally expressed absolute confidence in the party’s governorship candidate, Engineer Suleiman Bolakale Kawu Agaka, describing him as a competent, experienced, and visionary leader with the capacity to provide purposeful governance for the people of Kwara State.

Oyabambi called on PDP members across the 16 local government areas of the state to close ranks behind the Kawu/Fawenu ticket, stressing that unity, loyalty, and collective commitment remain the party’s greatest strengths ahead of the 2027 elections.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the ideals of the PDP and pledged to continue working with other stakeholders to ensure the party records a resounding victory at the polls.

Fawenu, in his acceptance speech, said that the task ahead is huge but surmountable through shared responsibility and continuous support for the party leadership and the PDP flagbearer, Engineer Sulaiman Bolakale Kawu.

“I accept this responsibility with a high sense of humility and firm believe in our unity of purpose to rescue Kwara State from insecurity and restore her dignity of peaceful co-existence, prosperity and sustainable development across the length and breadth of the State

“In this journey, the PDP owns the manifesto, my principal Engineer Sulaiman Bolakale Kawu, the Dan’ya of Ilorin, holds the vision. My catalyst role is to complement his effort to achieve the laudable vision. I, therefore, pledge my loyalty and unalloyed commitment to play my assigned role to the best of my ability.