Kogi Govt Hails Ekinrin Adde Community over Inauguration of N750m Fund Raising for  Devt

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State government has hailed the people of Ekinrin Adde community for the 2026 annual culture festival, the 33rd Ekinrin Adde day, describing it as a path to peace, unity which always ignites rural development.

The State Governor, Usman Ododo who was represented by this Deputy, Joel Oyibo described the occasion as celebration of identity of the people of the community to promote unity of the sons and daughters in Ekinrin Adde,Ijumu Local government area of Kogi State yesterday.

The governor lauded the resilience and determination to urge development, adding that the government can not do it alone without support from rural communities .

The Director General, National Tourism Development Agency (NTDA), Ola Awakan, explained that the cultural day celebration could be use as economic diversification in line with present administration’s projection in Tourism .

Awankan therefore announced the enlistment of Ekinrin Adde Day Cultural festival in the National Tourism calendar, noting that cultural tourism will not be considered without enlisting Ekinrin Adde Cultural day.

Meanwhile as part of efforts to promote community, cultural and infrastructural development, Ekinrin Adde community has inaugurated sum of N750 million development fund raising to tackle the challenges of infrastructures at grassroots levels.

Just as the community has conferred on veteran journalist and the Director of News, at TVC, Babajide Otitoju with highest honour, the grand star award along with other dignitaries by the traditional ruler of Ekinrin Adde, Oba Anthony Bamigbola in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The monarch Olu of Ekinrin Adde, Oba Anthony Bamigbade disclosed this while speaking during conferment of traditional chieftaincy titles on the distinguished personalities who have contributed immeasurably to the development of the community at 33rd Ekinrin Adde Day celebration

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Among the dignitaries that received chieftaincy titles are the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum , Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State and Babajide Otitoju, the anchor of the popular Journalist Hangout programme on TVC television who is also an indigen of Ekinrin Adde.

The conferment of this prestigious award came barely few months when Otitoju was nominated to receive award of national honour by Federal government

Speaking to journalists shortly after receiving the grand star award from Ekinrin Adde community, Babajide Otitoju expressed gratitude to God for the great honour done to him by the people of his community.

Otitoju explained that the honour came as a surprise, stressing that despite being the chairman of the planning committee they kept the information to themselves until today.

He lauded the unwavering commitment of the traditional council and the Ekinrin Community Development Association (ECDA) for the unity of purpose for the overall development of the town over the years.

He urged all and sundry to unite together for development of the community ,stressing that the can never be development where there is no peace and tranquility.

He therefore called on the sons and daughters of Ekinrin Adde in diaspora to joined hands the compatriots at home front ,noting that government can not do it alone.

Otitoju urged the youths of the community to remain focus in their studies and whatever they are doing now ,noting that with determination and resilient the responsibility will one day fall on them as greater tomorrow.