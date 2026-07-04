Bayelsa PDP Urges Diri To Tackle Poverty in 2nd Half of 2026

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bayelsa State has called on the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, to make the fight against hunger, poverty, and economic hardship the foremost priority of his administration in the second half of 2026.

The party notes with deep concern that the cost of living continues to rise while the purchasing power of ordinary Bayelsans has steadily declined, leaving many families struggling to meet their basic needs.

In a statement signed by Hon. Ikaebimo Mark, the State Publicity Secretary, said despite increased revenues accruing to the state through improved derivation and enhanced federal allocations, the living conditions of many citizens have worsened, with hunger and poverty becoming daily realities across communities in the state.

The PDP emphasises that hunger knows no political party, tribe, religion, or social status, stressing that every responsible government must place the welfare of its people above every other consideration. The party therefore urges the State Government to invest directly in the people through programmes that create jobs, stimulate economic activities, support small and medium-scale enterprises, empower youths and women, and improve the overall standard of living of Bayelsans.

The Party expresses concern that, despite numerous Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) announced by the present administration over the years, Bayelsans are yet to witness the level of tangible local and foreign investments capable of driving industrial growth, creating jobs, and stimulating sustainable economic development.

“Government must move beyond signing agreements to ensuring that such partnerships translate into measurable benefits for the people”, the statement reads”.

The PDP further notes that while the present administration came into office on the promise of a Prosperity Agenda, the prevailing realities of widespread hardship, unemployment, and economic distress have left many Bayelsans feeling that the agenda has, in practice, become one of hunger and poverty.

The party therefore calls on the State Government to immediately develop strong and effective institutions, invest in industries with high employment potential, pursue aggressive skills acquisition and capacity-building programmes for youths and women, and urgently articulate a deliberate wealth creation and employment generation blueprint capable of restoring economic confidence.

According to the PDP, the time has come for the administration to refocus its policies and programmes to become genuinely people-centred.

The PDP reiterates its readiness, as a responsible opposition party, to support every genuine effort aimed at addressing the current hardship, hunger, and poverty confronting Bayelsans.

The statement further stated, “The party is willing to contribute a robust and constructive policy ideas and practical solutions in the overriding interest of the state. However, it is becoming increasingly evident that the present APC administration has struggled to provide the innovative and people-driven policy direction required to effectively confront the state’s growing socio-economic challenges.

“As Bayelsans begin the second half of the year, the party warmly felicitates with its members and the good people of the state, urging them not to lose hope but to remain steadfast in the belief that better days lie ahead.”

The PDP reassures Bayelsans that it remains resolute in its commitment to providing purposeful, compassionate, and people-centred leadership. The Party is confident that a brighter future is possible and remains committed to restoring governance that truly reflects the hopes, aspirations, and wellbeing of the people.