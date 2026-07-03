NPA, ANLCA Collaborate to Tackle Apapa, Tincan Ports Access Roads Congestion

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) have agreed to deepen their collaboration in order to improve ease of doing business, address persistent congestion along the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports corridors and accelerate cargo evacuation.

According to the General Manager (GM) Corporate Affairs of the NPA, Ikechukwu Onyemekara in a statement, the agreement was reached during a strategic engagement at the NPA Corporate Headquarters, Marina, Lagos, between the Managing Director (MD) of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, and the ANLCA’s national leadership led by its National President, Chief Emenike Nwokeoji.

In his remarks, Dantsoho commended the Port Managers of Apapa and Tin Can Island for their commitment to efficiency.

He noted that the recent ranking of both ports among the World Bank’s Top 20 Most Improved Ports Globally reflects deliberate reforms in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, the milestone also aligns with Nigeria’s growing influence in global maritime governance, following its emergence as the first President of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) and Vice President for Africa in the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH)

Dantsoho stated, “This global recognition is not accidental; it is the direct result of our strategic and intentional mapping of port processes and our relentless pursuit of excellence. This achievement is further reinforced by Nigeria’s recent diplomatic successes in the maritime sector.”

The Electronic Call-Up System, popularly known as Eto, which regulates truck movement in and out of the in Apapa and TinCan ports was a central point of discussion during the engagement.

On his part, the ANLCA’s National President, Nwokeoji congratulated NPA management on the World Bank ranking and reaffirmed ANLCA’s commitment to policies that enhance trade facilitation.

He called for closer collaboration, specifically requesting that ANLCA be directly involved in the management and oversight of the electronic call-up system.