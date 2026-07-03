NCAA Targets 90% Passenger Complaint Resolution Rate in 2026 

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, has disclosed that the agency achieved a 65 per cent passenger complaint resolution rate in 2025, representing a 10 percentage-point improvement over the previous year’s performance.

He said he was optimistic that the authority would attain a 90 per cent resolution rate before the end of 2026, as efforts continue to strengthen consumer protection and improve service delivery within the aviation industry.

Achimugu made the disclosure when he was honoured with the 2026/2027 African Brands Personality Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to consumer protection and the promotion of passenger rights in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The award was presented at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja by the African Brands delegation led by Godwin Enesi Chatta.

Speaking, Chatta affirmed that as Director, Achimugu has prioritised protecting the rights of airline passengers in accordance with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations and the Consumer Protection framework.

According to him, under his leadership, the directorate has intensified public awareness campaigns, encouraged passengers to understand their rights, and strengthened engagement with airlines to improve compliance with consumer protection regulations.

He added that public communication has enhanced the NCAA’s relationship with the public through regular public enlightenment programmes, and transparent communication on aviation issues has improved passengers’ understanding.

The African Brands delegation leader commended Achimugu for actively defending the NCAA against misinformation while ensuring that the public receives accurate and timely information regarding aviation safety and regulatory activities, advocacy for passenger rights, increased awareness of passenger compensation policies, flight delay rights, and consumer complaint resolution.

The authority, he further said has reported significant growth in passenger refunds and airline compliance with consumer protection regulations, reflecting stronger enforcement and public awareness initiatives.