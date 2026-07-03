Niger Hands 500 Hectares to AIG for Solar Farm, Industrial Park

Uzoma Mba

The Niger State Government has handed over 500 hectares of land to Abuja Steel Mills Limited, a subsidiary of African Industries Group (AIG), for the development of a solar farm and the AIG Industrial Park, in a move aimed at accelerating industrialisation, attracting investment and creating jobs.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago officially handed over the land during a groundbreaking ceremony at Sabon Wuse in Tafa Local Government Area, describing the project as a major step towards transforming Niger State into a leading investment destination.

“What we are witnessing is more than a ceremony, but is a clear declaration of our unwavering commitment to transforming Niger State into a leading investment destination of choice for sustainable economic growth. It is an indication that our vision of building a new Niger is not only a promise, it is steadily becoming a reality,” Bago said.

He said the project would harness the state’s vast land, gas resources from the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline and its four hydropower dams—Kainji, Jebba, Zungeru and Shiroro—to drive industrial growth.

Bago commended Abuja Steel Mills for investing in the state and urged the Dikko community to support the project, describing it as a catalyst for attracting more industries and investors.

Group Chairman of African Industries Group, Raj Gupta, described the land allocation as “historic”, saying the investment was about more than expanding business.

“It’s not just an opportunity to build industry, create jobs but really for me its main purpose is development and upliftment and empowerment of people,” he said.

Gupta added that the project could become the largest solar power installation in sub-Saharan Africa, placing Nigeria on the global map for both steel production and renewable energy.

Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe described the land allocation as an act of “industrial statesmanship”, saying the lasting legacy of any administration lies in the industries, investments and jobs it creates.

“The most consequential legacy is the economic activity that government catalyses, the private investments it attracts and the jobs that are created long after it leaves office. Five hundred hectares of land transferred in good faith to a credible private investor is precisely that kind of legacy,” he said.

He assured investors of the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening the power sector to support industrial development.

Minister of Steel Development Prince Shuaibu Abubakar commended Governor Bago’s vision, expressing confidence that the project would revolutionise industrialisation in Niger State.

He praised AIG Chairman Raj Gupta for transforming the company into Nigeria’s largest steel producer and said the proposed solar installation would further strengthen the country’s industrial capacity while supporting the Federal Government’s economic growth agenda.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Enoh, said the project would significantly boost productivity, reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported steel products and generate more employment.

“Five hundred hectares of land is huge. And on that is going to sit, what I understand, is going to be the largest solar power installation, not just in Nigeria, but in West Africa,” Enoh said.

He added that collaboration between government and the private sector remained critical to unlocking Nigeria’s industrial potential and creating sustainable economic growth.