Ekpo Delighted as Nigeria Joins IEA, Group Now Accounts for over 80% of Global Energy Demand

• Says move to boost energy access, industrialisation

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos





Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has welcomed Nigeria’s admission into the International Energy Agency (IEA) as an Association country, with the block now accounting for more than 80 per cent of the global energy demand, up from 40 per cent.

He described the development as a significant step that will deepen the country’s engagement in global energy governance while advancing its drive for universal energy access, industrialisation and sustainable energy development.

In a statement by his spokesman, Louis Ibah, Ekpo expressed delight over the unanimous decision of the IEA Governing Board, saying Nigeria’s admission into the IEA Family reflects the country’s growing strategic importance in the global energy landscape.

“I am elated by the decision of the IEA Members to officially welcome Nigeria to the IEA Family as an Association country,” Ekpo said.

“It is an honour for Nigeria to join this leading energy agency. I also encourage other African countries to deepen their engagement with the IEA as we work together to achieve key development goals, including universal energy access and industrialisation.”

Ekpo noted the partnership would provide Nigeria with greater access to global energy expertise, research and policy insights, while strengthening collaboration in areas such as energy security, investment mobilisation, gas development, electricity access and sustainable energy solutions.

He added that the engagement would support the country’s efforts to build a more resilient and competitive energy sector.

Nigeria is the latest country to join the IEA’s Association programme, which brings together major energy-producing and energy-consuming nations to advance secure, affordable and sustainable energy systems.

With Nigeria’s admission, the IEA Family now accounts for more than 80 per cent of global energy demand, up from 40 per cent when the programme was launched in 2015.

The gas minister described the development as a reflection of Nigeria’s growing role in global energy policy and reaffirmed its commitment to working with international partners to strengthen energy security, expand access and build a sustainable energy future.

Welcoming Nigeria into the organisation, IEA Executive Director, Fatih Birol, described the country’s admission as an important step for both the Agency and the global energy community.

“I am thrilled that Nigeria is joining the IEA. It is Africa’s most populous country and a major international energy player. Nigeria becoming part of the world’s energy authority marks an important advance in global energy governance,” Birol said.

He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ekpo for their confidence in the agency, adding that closer collaboration would support Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen energy security, drive economic growth, and expand access to electricity and clean cooking solutions.

The IEA also noted Nigeria’s growing influence in international energy markets, particularly through recent developments in its refining sector.

It observed that during periods of market disruption, increased fuel exports from Nigeria helped strengthen the resilience of African and global fuel markets.

The agency further acknowledged that Nigeria has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for decentralised solar energy solutions and is intensifying efforts to expand access to electricity and clean cooking.

Nigeria’s admission builds on more than a decade of cooperation with the IEA, which began in 2014, and will deepen collaboration across key areas, including energy security, the clean energy transition, methane emissions reduction, electricity access and broader energy sector development.