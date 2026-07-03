Canada Deepens Strategic Partnership with Nigeria, Unveils Expanded Cooperation Agenda

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Canada has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Nigeria, unveiling plans to deepen cooperation in critical sectors including agriculture, renewable energy, mining, healthcare, innovation and skills development as both countries seek to build a more resilient and prosperous partnership.

Speaking at the 2026 Canada Day celebration in Abuja on Wednesday, Canada’s Chargé d’Affaires, David Sproule, described Nigeria as one of Africa’s most dynamic economies and a strategic partner at the heart of Canada’s renewed engagement with the continent.

He said Canada’s relationship with Nigeria is being driven by the country’s new Africa Strategy, which seeks to build mutually beneficial partnerships founded on trust, shared prosperity and collective security.

Sproule noted the two countries have over the years expanded collaboration across healthcare, education, governance, women’s empowerment, trade, innovation and security, adding that recent high-level diplomatic engagements have further reinforced bilateral ties.

According to him, Canada’s Secretary of State for International Development visited Nigeria in May, where discussions with Nigerian officials focused on advancing common development and trade priorities, paving the way for stronger economic and diplomatic cooperation.

Highlighting Canada’s development footprint, Sproule said Canadian assistance is helping to improve access to healthcare services, strengthen health facilities and workforce capacity, create employment opportunities, support entrepreneurs and rural communities, expand women’s participation in leadership, and back Nigeria’s ongoing health sector reforms.

He stressed that Canada intends to sustain these investments while broadening cooperation in sectors considered essential to Nigeria’s long-term economic transformation, particularly agriculture, clean energy, mining, innovation and workforce development.

The envoy described the relationship between both countries as one that extends beyond government-to-government engagement, pointing to strong people-to-people connections anchored by one of Canada’s largest African diaspora communities.

He said Canadians of Nigerian origin continue to make significant contributions to Canada’s social and economic development while strengthening cultural and economic links between both nations.

Sproule also underscored the growing commercial relationship between the two countries, citing the recent sixth Canada-Africa Business Conference held in Lagos, which attracted 220 participants and 31 Canadian companies.

The conference, he said, demonstrated increasing confidence among Canadian businesses in Nigeria’s economic potential and reaffirmed their interest in building long-term partnerships with Nigerian enterprises and institutions.

Beyond trade and investment, he said Canada remains committed to fostering people-centred cooperation through education, sports and cultural exchanges.

He referenced Canada’s co-hosting of the ongoing FIFA Men’s World Cup alongside Mexico and the United States, noting that the Canadian national team itself reflects the close ties between the two countries, with several players of Nigerian heritage, including one born in Abuja.

He added that a recent diplomatic football tournament in Abuja further demonstrated how sports can strengthen inclusion, community engagement and international friendship.

Reflecting on the significance of this year’s Canada Day celebration, Sproule noted that it was the High Commission’s first national day event since 2023, following the tragic attack that claimed the life of a staff member, Okon Okra.

He said the High Commission had transformed the painful experience into an opportunity to strengthen security and modernise its facilities, creating a safer environment while reaffirming Canada’s enduring presence and commitment in Nigeria.

Describing the current global environment as one of growing uncertainty, the Canadian envoy said stronger international partnerships are becoming increasingly important in addressing shared challenges and unlocking new economic opportunities.

He expressed confidence that the Canada-Nigeria relationship would continue to expand through closer collaboration among governments, businesses, civil society organisations, investors, students and professionals.

Sproule thanked Nigerian partners, members of the diplomatic community and staff of Canada’s missions in Abuja and Lagos for their contributions to advancing bilateral relations, before calling for a toast to the enduring friendship and growing partnership between Canada and Nigeria.