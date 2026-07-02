SPS Rumueme Wins Oando Foundation’s Primary School STEAM Competition

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





State Primary School, Rumueme, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, has emerged winner of the 2025 Oando Foundation Primary School STEAM Competition, clinching a classroom upgrade project valued at N2.5 million.

The school won the competition with its innovative project featuring a table, fan, and light bulb powered by lemons during the close-out ceremony of the Oando Foundation School STEAM Project held in Port Harcourt.

The initiative, implemented across 30 public primary schools in Rivers State, is aimed at strengthening the teaching and learning of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) while equipping pupils with critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving skills required in the 21st century.

State Primary School, Elekahia, emerged first runner-up with its biogas production project using organic waste, and received a N2 million prize, while State Primary School, Rumuokwurusi, came third with its sustainable playground project and was awarded N1.5 million.

Other finalists included Universal Primary Education (UPE), Choba, which showcased a water dispenser project, and All Saints Model Primary School, Rumuokwurusi, which developed a smart waste bin designed to eliminate odour.

Speaking at the event, Head of Oando Foundation, Ms. Tonia Uduimoh, said the foundation remained committed to expanding access to quality education and ensuring that children in public schools acquired practical skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

According to Uduimoh, the foundation’s goal is not only to improve access to education but also to enhance learning outcomes by exposing pupils to experiential and hands-on learning.

She stated the STEAM project was introduced to bridge existing gaps in science education in public primary schools by making learning practical, engaging and enjoyable for pupils.

Uduimoh said, “This project is about preparing children for the future. The traditional way of learning is no longer enough. Children need opportunities to develop critical thinking, creativity and innovation through practical learning experiences.”

She explained that the project was piloted in 30 public primary schools across Rivers State, stressing that its success has encouraged the foundation to scale up the initiative.

She commended the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), STEM METS, teachers, volunteers, and Oando employees who served as mentors, for their contributions to the project’s success.

Uduimoh also disclosed that the programme involved extensive teacher and pupil training as well as mentorship designed to expose children to careers in science and technology.

Co-founder of STEM METS, Mrs. Jadesola Adedeji, said the organisation was committed to transforming educational experiences for children by raising future innovators and problem solvers.

Adedeji revealed that STEM METS had, over the past 12 years, impacted more than 50,000 children and trained over 2,000 teachers through various STEM-based learning programmes across Nigeria and Africa.

According to her, under the Oando Foundation project, 300 teachers and 1,500 pupils across the 30 participating schools were trained in design thinking before being challenged to develop practical solutions to problems within their communities.

Adedeji stated, “The children received only five weeks of training before developing these remarkable projects. This demonstrates the enormous potential that exists in our public schools when children are given the right exposure and support.”

She said volunteers from Oando also served as mentors, inspiring pupils to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics while helping them understand the practical application of classroom learning.

In his remarks, Executive Chairman of Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), Mr. Samuel Ogeh, commended Oando Foundation for introducing an initiative that encouraged innovation and practical learning among pupils.

Ogeh said the project had shifted learning away from rote memorisation to problem-solving and creativity, adding that the board is committed to sustaining the programme by integrating its principles into the state’s education system.

Ogeh also praised the dedication of participating teachers, describing many of them as committed volunteers whose efforts contributed significantly to the success of the project.

He expressed optimism that the partnership between Rivers State Government and Oando Foundation would continue to strengthen science education and prepare pupils for future opportunities in technology and innovation.