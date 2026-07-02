One Year Anniversary: Tinubu to Present Book in Honour of Late Buhari

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has revealed that President Bola Tinubu would present a book titled, “Tributes and Condolences” in honour of Late President Muhammadu Buhari to the public to mark the one-year anniversary of his death on July 13, 2026.

Mustapha, who is the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the one-year remembrance made this known while addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recall that Buhari died on 13 July 2025 in a clinic in London at approximately 4:30 pm after a prolonged illness. He was 82.

Mustapha explained the commemorative event was part of the activities lined up for the forthcoming first anniversary of the passing of Buhari.

He added the event would bring together the family he left behind, his friends and associates, public officials, and well-wishers, to remember his life and to offer prayers and supplications for the repose of his soul.

Mustapha explained the programme would consist principally of interfaith and interdenominational prayers, reflecting the values of unity, faith, and national cohesion that he upheld throughout his life and his service to our country.

At the event, he stressed that a select number of individuals who worked closely with the late president will speak to his historical legacy and share their personal experiences of him.

Mustapha stated: “A book of tributes, “Tributes and Condolences in Honour of Muhammadu Buhari,” will be presented to the public by the Special Guest of Honour, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“In its pages, the global community, including heads of state, diplomats, and political leaders, remembered the late president as a man of simplicity, resilience, and integrity.

“Following his passing at the age of 82 on the 13th of July last year, the world honoured his life for his humility and as a source of inspiration. I should add that the book is neither for sale nor for fundraising. It is for free distribution.

“Religious leaders representing the various faiths and denominations will lead prayers for him.”

The former SGF said they hope that the event would not only honour the memory of the late president, but also serve as a source of comfort and encouragement to his family, his friends, his admirers, and the entire people of this country who continue to cherish his worthy legacy of service to the nation.

He revealed that the event will take place on July 13, 2026 at the Nigerian Army Conference Center in Asokoro, Abuja by 12 noon.