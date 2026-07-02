S’Court Goes Digital, Ends Era of Manual Filing of Cases

Alex Enumah in Abuja





As part of efforts towards efficient justice delivery in the country, the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Wednesday, commenced electronic process of filing of appeals.

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, during the official launch of the Nigerian Case Management System (NCMS), stated the innovation which is a landmark reform, is targeted at modernising judicial administration, improving efficiency and strengthening the integrity of court records.

The implementation of the NCMS and the coming into force of the Supreme Court (Mandatory Upload of Electronic Copies of Processes, Records of Appeal and Other Matters) Practice Directions, is seen as a major step towards building a fully digitised and technology-driven Supreme Court.

“The Judiciary in Nigeria cannot afford to remain on the sidelines of this global transformation,” the CJN said, adding that the NCMS is designed to support the entire lifecycle of appeals before the Supreme Court by reducing reliance on manual processes and paper-based record management.

According to Kekere-Ekun, the system would improve case tracking, document management, record retrieval and overall workflow within the court registry.

Highlighting the security benefits of the digital platform, the CJN said the system would create a secured electronic repository and comprehensive audit trail for court documents, thereby reducing opportunities for unauthorised alterations, loss or manipulation of court records.

Meanwhile, the CJN explained the implementation of the system would take place in phases to ensure a smooth transition.

According to Kekere-Ekun, the first phase will focus on the mandatory uploading of electronic copies of processes and records in pending appeals, adding that the exercise will initially cover appeals scheduled for hearing between September and December 2026, with counsel required to upload all relevant documents within timelines stipulated by the new Practice Directions.

Implementation will subsequently expand on a quarterly basis until all pending appeals before the Supreme Court are captured on the platform.

The second phase will introduce full electronic filing of court processes, enabling litigants and legal practitioners to initiate and manage appeals through a digital platform in line with international best practices.

Justice Kekere-Ekun said the digital filing system would also strengthen the court’s capacity to verify the authenticity of documents, detect irregularities and maintain secure, transparent and traceable records of every transaction undertaken on the platform.

The CJN warned that only authentic and duly authorised court processes should be uploaded to the platform, adding that any attempt to upload forged, altered or unauthorised documents would attract legal, regulatory and disciplinary sanctions.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Judicial Information Technology Policy Committee (JITPO-COM) and Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah, described the launch of the system as a historic milestone that will transform the administration of justice across the country.

Justice Zannah noted that the Supreme Court has, over the years, delivered landmark judgements that have shaped justice delivery in Nigeria and beyond, adding that the introduction of the NCMS represents another defining chapter in the nation’s judicial history.

He congratulated the CJN and the Justices of the Supreme Court for driving the initiative, saying their efforts would secure their place in history.

According to him, the Nigeria Case Management System is a transformative digital platform designed to integrate the country’s superior courts into a single, unified justice system.

He explained that unlike jurisdictions where courts operate separate digital platforms that create inefficiencies, the NCMS enables seamless movement of cases from High Courts, the National Industrial Court, and the Sharia and Customary Courts of Appeal to the Court of Appeal and ultimately the Supreme Court.

Justice Zannah said the system would eliminate many of the challenges associated with the traditional paper-based process, including delays in compiling records of appeal, loss of court documents and other administrative bottlenecks.