PDP Tackles Akpabio, Says Party Not Dead, But Alive and Remains the Hottest Bride

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Nyesom Wike faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, tackled the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who said the party was dead, insisting that the PDP was alive and remained the best political bride of all politicians.

The PDP said one of the performing ministers of the President Bola Tinubu administration is a member of the party.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Haruna Jungudo said to Akpabio, “The PDP is not dead. PDP is alive. The PDP is healthy. Above all, the PDP remains a beautiful bride on hot demand, firmly positioned to win future elections and lead Nigeria towards a brighter, more prosperous future.

“History teaches that political parties derive their strength, legitimacy, and longevity not from the verdict of their opponents but from the confidence, support, and trust of the people.

“For twenty-seven years, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has weathered political storms, overcome difficult moments, and consistently emerged stronger. This season of renewal will be no exception and we are bold to say the PDP is alive! The PDP is strong! The PDP is rebuilding!”

Jungudo said the growing momentum around the party was visible and undeniable, explaining, that, “The recent decision of Iyabo Obasanjo to identify with the PDP, the coming of Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami to the umbrella family, our impressive victory in the Adamawa State Local Government elections, our triumph in the Rivers State Senate bye-election, and the steady influx of political leaders and stakeholders from Katsina, Jigawa, Imo, Oyo, and several other states into the PDP, to mention but a few, clearly demonstrate that our party continues to broaden its national appeal and consolidate its position ahead of future elections.”

“These developments stand in sharp contrast to the claim by the President of the Senate, His Excellency Senator Godswill Akpabio, that the PDP is ‘dead’ and urging the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to ‘allow what is dead to remain dead’.

“With profound respect for the President of the Senate and the exalted office he occupies, we must state that such a declaration is more reflective of political wishful thinking than the reality on the ground.

“The greater irony is that the very project at whose commissioning the Senate President sought to write the political obituary of the PDP, was conceived, executed, and delivered under the supervision of a distinguished member of the PDP, who is presently on political loan and rendering invaluable service in the APC administration.”