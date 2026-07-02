Troops Kill 662 Terrorists, Arrest 1,084 Suspects in Second Quarter of 2026

• Military shifts focus to dismantling criminal networks

•15 killed by gunmen in early morning attack in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi and Linus Aleke in Abuja





Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria killed 662 terrorists and other criminal elements, arrested 1,084 suspects and rescued 951 kidnapped victims across the country during the second quarter of 2026, the military has said.

This was as the military has intensified intelligence-led operations aimed at dismantling terrorist and criminal networks beyond conventional battlefield engagements.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said the successes were recorded through sustained joint land operations, close air support and intelligence-driven missions conducted across the various theatres of operation nationwide.

According to him, the Armed Forces “recorded significant and far-reaching operational successes across all operational theatres during the month of June as well as the Second Quarter 2026.”

He noted that the troops “systematically degraded the operational capabilities of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), as well as kidnapping syndicates, illegal oil bunkering cartels, and cross-border arms traffickers.”

He said the cumulative achievements reflected “the enduring commitment of a professional and resolute force dedicated to restoring peace, stability, and confidence across every geopolitical zone of the nation.”

The North-East remained the epicentre of military operations, accounting for 484 terrorists killed, 370 arrests and 595 kidnapped victims rescued during the quarter under Operation Hadin Kai.

The theatre also recorded the surrender of 38 insurgents and their family members. Among the most significant operations was the rescue of 360 civilians, mostly women and children, during a multi-axis raid on the Mandara Mountains in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

In the North-West, troops under Operation Fansan Yamma neutralised 77 terrorists, arrested 210 suspects and rescued 153 kidnapped victims, while also intercepting arms traffickers, logistics suppliers and terrorist collaborators in Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

“The combined operations in the North-Central also underscored the military’s growing emphasis on dismantling criminal infrastructure,” General Onoja said.

He said across Operations Savannah Shield, Enduring Peace and Whirl Stroke, troops killed 83 terrorists, arrested 305 suspects and rescued 183 kidnapped victims.

According to him, “Several operations specifically targeted terrorist informants, kidnappers’ collaborators, illegal arms couriers and logistics providers, disrupting support networks sustaining criminal groups across the region.”

The South-East, he said, witnessed a similar intelligence-led approach, adding that, “Under Operation Udo Ka, troops neutralised 12 terrorists, arrested 115 suspects and rescued 20 kidnapped victims during the quarter.

“Military operations also led to the recovery of large caches of weapons, improvised explosive devices and ammunition, while key IPOB/ESN commanders and logisticians were apprehended in targeted raids”.

In the South-South, Operation Delta Safe focused largely on organised criminality and economic sabotage. Troops neutralised six criminal elements, arrested 84 suspects, dismantled 12 illegal refining sites and recovered more than 464,268 litres of stolen petroleum products, dealing what the military described as a major blow to illicit oil bunkering activities in the Niger Delta.

The statistics also point to an evolving operational strategy, with arrests significantly exceeding the number of terrorists killed.

The 1,084 suspects apprehended during the quarter included terrorist collaborators, informants, financiers, logistics suppliers, arms traffickers and kidnapping syndicate members, indicating an increased emphasis on degrading the support structures that enable terrorist and criminal organisations to operate.

Benue: 15 Killed by Gunmen in Early Morning Attack

An early morning attack by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on a farming community in Mbajir Ward of Katsina Ala Local Government Area has led to death of 15 people and several others seriously injured.

The attack, according to sources, was carried out by herdsmen.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has described the tragic incident as a “senseless assault on innocent citizens,” and directed security agencies to act fast to get at the perpetrators.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, stated that the Governor was deeply worried, and has extended his condolences to the families of the bereaved.

He said, “This attack is an ugly, cowardly and unacceptable act of violence, particularly coming at a crucial time when our hardworking farmers, who have returned home.

At the same time, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, SAN, has also condemned the current wave of attacks in parts of the state which have led to the killing of many innocent people and displacement of thousands of others.

Aondoakaa said one of the unfortunate incidents was the recent killing of the Benue State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Ardo Risku Muhammad, describing the murder as reprehensible and unacceptable. He urges security agencies to find killers of the MACBAN leader.

He, however, condemned yesterday’s attack in Saai Community in Mbajir Ward of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of scores of innocent people and left many others with varying degrees of injuries.