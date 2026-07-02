NUC Approves 12 New Academic Programmes for Sa’adu Zungur University Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





The Bauchi State Government-owned Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), Gadau, has recorded another significant milestone in its academic development with the approval of 12 new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The approval, conveyed in a letter dated 15th June 2026, followed a comprehensive resource assessment exercise conducted by the Commission to ascertain the University’s preparedness in terms of academic personnel, physical infrastructure, library holdings, laboratories, and other facilities required for the successful delivery of the proposed programmes.

The programmes, approved to commence in the 2026/2027 Academic Session, are: Undergraduate Programmes, B.A. (Ed.) Arabic, B.A. (Ed.) Hausa, B.A. (Ed.) Islamic Studies, B.A. Sharia, B.Sc. Social Work, B.Sc. (Ed.) Agricultural Science, B.Sc. (Ed.) Human Kinetics, B.Sc. (Ed.) Health Education.

Postgraduate Programmes are: M.Ed. Educational Management, Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), LL.M. and Ph.D. Law, Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), M.Sc. and Ph.D. Sociology.

Commenting on the development, the Vice-Chancellor of SAZU, Professor Fatimah Tahir, described the approval as a clear affirmation of the university’s commitment to academic quality, institutional growth and strict compliance with the regulatory standards of the National Universities Commission.

She observed the addition of the new programmes is in line with the university’s strategic vision of expanding access to quality higher education, strengthening research and innovation, and producing graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and competencies required to address contemporary national and global challenges.

Fatima Tahir expressed profound appreciation to the National Universities Commission for its thorough assessment and confidence in the University’s capacity to mount the approved programmes.

She reaffirmed the university’s resolve to sustain the high standards upon which the approvals were granted.

The Vice-Chancellor also conveyed her sincere gratitude to the governor of Bauchi State and Visitor to the University, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for his unwavering commitment to the development of higher education in the State.

She noted that the governor’s sustained investment in infrastructure, academic development and institutional support has continued to create an enabling environment for the university’s steady growth.

The VC equally commended the Governing Council, Senate, Management, academic and non-academic staff for their dedication, professionalism and collective efforts in ensuring the successful outcome of the resource assessment exercise.

Fatima Tahir assured prospective students, parents and other stakeholders that the university would continue to provide the requisite human and material resources to guarantee the effective implementation of the newly approved programmes in accordance with the quality assurance guidelines of the National Universities Commission.

She added the approval further strengthens Sa’adu Zungur University’s position as one of Nigeria’s emerging public universities committed to academic excellence, impactful research, innovation and community service.

According to her, “The university remains steadfast in its mission of producing competent graduates, advancing knowledge through research and contributing meaningfully to the socio-economic development of Bauchi State, Nigeria and the global community,” as contained in a statement signed by Auwal Hassan, Public Relations Officer, Sa’adu Zungur University, Gadau, made available to journalists on Wednesday.