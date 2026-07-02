NIPSS Repels Fresh Attack on Institute

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, was again the target of an armed incursion late Wednesday night, marking the second attempted breach of its security perimeter in recent weeks. Security personnel at the Institute successfully repelled the latest attack, which occurred on 1 July 2026.

According to a statement signed by Dr. Osime Samuel, Head of Public Affairs at the Institute, unidentified armed assailants engaged security operatives in a gun duel but were forced to retreat following a swift and coordinated response. One attacker was neutralised, while others escaped with injuries.

This incident follows an earlier attack on the Institute, during which armed individuals similarly attempted to force their way into the facility. That attempt was also thwarted, but three security personnel were killed prompting an immediate review and reinforcement of security protocols around the Institute.

NIPSS confirmed that despite the renewed assault, its perimeter remained uncompromised.

Participants, staff, residents and all facilities are safe, with no disruption to academic or administrative activities.

Security agencies have intensified efforts to track down the fleeing suspects from both incidents. Surveillance and other proactive measures have been further strengthened within and around the Institute to prevent future breaches.

Reassuring the public, NIPSS emphasised that the safety of lives and property remains its highest priority. The Institute commended the professionalism of the security operatives and urged the public to disregard misinformation capable of causing unnecessary anxiety.