How UBA Turned a Wellness Initiative into a Pan-African Drive for Environmental Sustainability

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc recently reinforced its commitment to environmental sustainability by mobilising thousands of employees across 20 African countries for a coordinated clean-up exercise, transforming its flagship “Jogging to Bond” wellness initiative into a pan-African campaign for community service and environmental stewardship. The event, which also coincided with the 60th birthday of the Bank’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, saw the milestone marked not with fanfare, but alongside employees in a celebration of teamwork, wellness and shared responsibility for cleaner communities. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

For many organisations, employee wellness programmes are centred on exercise and team bonding. At United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, however, wellness has evolved into something much broader, one that combines healthy living with environmental responsibility and community impact across the African continent.

That commitment was on full display as thousands of UBA employees simultaneously took to the streets in 20 African countries, not just to exercise, but to clean public spaces in a coordinated environmental campaign that underscored the Bank’s growing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda.

From Lagos to Accra, Nairobi, Dakar and several other cities where UBA operates, employees traded office desks for brooms, waste bags and cleaning tools, demonstrating that corporate citizenship extends beyond the workplace.

The clean-up exercise formed the centrepiece of the latest edition of the Bank’s flagship employee wellness initiative, “Jogging to Bond,” a quarterly programme designed to promote fitness, teamwork, creativity, volunteerism and community service.

Held under the theme “The Power Within U,” this year’s edition carried added significance as it coincided with the 60th birthday of UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba.

Rather than celebrate privately, Alawuba chose to mark the milestone alongside employees across the Group, reinforcing the programme’s emphasis on unity, shared purpose and service.

Wellness Beyond Physical Fitness

While jogging, fitness sessions and recreational activities remained part of the day’s programme, the environmental clean-up reflected a broader philosophy that employee wellbeing and community wellbeing are closely connected.

The exercise demonstrated the Bank’s belief that corporate success should go hand in hand with creating positive social and environmental impact. By integrating volunteerism into staff engagement, UBA continues to strengthen its sustainability agenda while making tangible contributions to the communities in which it operates.

Across its African network, employees participated in activities aimed at improving their surroundings while reinforcing environmental consciousness within local communities.

A Celebration Built Around People

Addressing employees during the event, Alawuba said there was nowhere he would rather celebrate his birthday than among the people who have helped build the institution across Africa.

“There is no place I would rather be on my birthday than here, surrounded by the incredible people who make UBA what it is today. Our greatest strength lies in our people, in the passion, energy, and sense of purpose that unite us across Africa.

“When we run together, serve together, and work together to make our communities cleaner and healthier, we are doing more than promoting fitness. We are demonstrating our shared values and our commitment to the people and communities that place their trust in us every day,” Alawuba said.

His remarks reflected a leadership philosophy that places employees at the centre of the Bank’s long-term vision while encouraging them to become ambassadors of positive change within their communities.

Building a Culture of Wellbeing

Beyond the environmental activities, the Lagos event featured a range of wellness experiences designed to promote healthy living among employees.

Participants took part in spinning bike sessions, fitness challenges, relaxation therapies provided by Oriki and exercise sessions organised by iFitness, which also extended exclusive discounts to UBA employees.

The combination of fitness, recreation and community service reflected the Bank’s holistic approach to employee engagement, recognising that physical health, mental wellbeing and social responsibility are interconnected.

Embedding Sustainability into Corporate Culture

For UBA, initiatives such as “Jogging to Bond” are increasingly becoming vehicles for advancing its broader ESG objectives.

Rather than treating sustainability as a standalone corporate obligation, the Bank continues to embed environmental responsibility into everyday employee experiences, encouraging staff to contribute directly to cleaner, healthier communities.

According to UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, the initiative reflects the institution’s commitment to both its workforce and the wider society.

“At UBA, our people are at the heart of everything we do. We believe that creating a thriving workforce requires investing in their wellbeing while also encouraging them to make a positive difference in society.

“‘Jogging to Bond’ embodies our commitment to fostering a healthy workplace culture, strengthening team spirit, and contributing meaningfully to environmental sustainability. It is one of the many ways we continue to create value for our employees, customers, shareholders, and communities across Africa.”

Her comments reinforce the Bank’s view that employee engagement should deliver benefits that extend beyond organisational productivity to create lasting value for society.

Creating Lasting Impact Across Africa

As one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, UBA continues to expand programmes that promote wellness, volunteerism, engagement and environmental responsibility across its operations.

The latest edition of “Jogging to Bond” demonstrated how a corporate wellness initiative can become a platform for environmental action on a continental scale, bringing together thousands of employees around a common purpose while strengthening the Bank’s relationship with the communities it serves.

Operating in 20 African countries, as well as the United Kingdom, the United States, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA serves millions of customers through its retail, commercial and institutional banking businesses.

Alongside its financial services, the Bank continues to position sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship as central pillars of its long-term growth strategy.

For one day, at least, the focus shifted from banking halls to neighbourhood streets, where employees across Africa demonstrated that protecting the environment can be just as important as building financial prosperity.