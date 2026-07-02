  • Wednesday, 1st July, 2026

Coy to Build Africa’s Foreign Exchange Infrastructure

Business | 14 seconds ago

Stabyl, a fintech company emerging from stealth with a $2.7 million pre-seed investment led by Konga, is building institutional-grade foreign exchange infrastructure that enables banks, payment service providers, and financial institutions to access liquidity more efficiently while significantly reducing settlement times.

Speaking about Stabyl, its Co-founder, Zachary Schwartzman, said: “Our goal is to connect participants on one platform, creating the deepest and most accessible liquidity pool on the continent.”

According to him, Stabyl is neither a consumer-facing app nor a cross-border payments platform. The problem it aims to solve lies at the point where financial institutions source foreign exchange before a payment can be made. 

Another Co-founder at Stabyl, Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, illustrated this with the example of a large institution like Konga. He explained that when the e-commerce company needs foreign exchange, its treasury team typically reaches out to multiple banks, payment service providers, and liquidity providers to compare rates and source liquidity.

Co-founder, Michael Anyi, said: “Everybody on Stabyl can create a transaction, and that transaction gets matched and queued immediately. That entire process of having to make calls, hold transactions, figure out rates and do all this manual labour is completely removed.” 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.