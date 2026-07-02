CISLAC’s Rafsanjani Wins Transparency International’s Top Professional Excellence Award

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Head of Transparency International (TI) Nigeria, Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani, has been honoured with the Transparency International Amalia Award for Individual Professional Excellence, one of the organisation’s highest global recognitions for leadership in the anti-corruption movement.

The award was presented at the Transparency International Movement Awards Ceremony on 1 July 2026, marking the close of the TI Summit 2026, held from 29 June to 1 July.

Named after the late Amalia Kostanyan, former Chair of Transparency International Armenia, the award celebrates individuals and national chapters that have made exceptional contributions to advancing transparency, accountability and integrity. The Professional Excellence category recognises leadership, innovation and sustained commitment to combating corruption.

Rafsanjani received the honour for his long-standing role in driving transparency, democratic governance and anti-corruption reforms in Nigeria and across the region. Under his leadership, CISLAC has expanded its influence through evidence-based policy advocacy, promotion of fiscal transparency, electoral integrity, public accountability and stronger regional partnerships.

Presenting the award, Transparency International Chair, François Valérian, praised Rafsanjani’s unwavering commitment to the anti-corruption cause and his leadership of Transparency International Nigeria.

He said Rafsanjani had transformed TI Nigeria into a stronger and more influential voice within the global Transparency International movement through consistent participation in international conferences, policy engagements and collaborative anti-corruption initiatives.

Valérian also credited him with enhancing the chapter’s standing through principled leadership, resilience and impactful advocacy, describing his contributions to promoting transparency and accountability in Nigeria and across Africa as deserving of global recognition.

Responding to the honour, Rafsanjani dedicated the award to the CISLAC team, its partners and anti-corruption advocates, describing it as recognition of their shared commitment to advancing transparency and good governance.

He reaffirmed his resolve to continue promoting democratic governance, institutional reforms and accountability across Nigeria, Africa and the wider international community.

The award further highlights CISLAC’s growing profile within the Transparency International movement and reflects its continued commitment to strengthening democratic institutions, promoting good governance and advancing accountability.