Adeleke Hails Osun Local Content  Policy, Inaugurates Lameco Bridge

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has praised the local content policy of his administration, which delivered world class infrastructure projects and empowered Osun contractors and suppliers.

The governor made the remarks while commissioning the Lameco Flyover Bridge in Osogbo, yesterday, noting that the policy has delivered several mega projects now ready for inauguration and public use.

“This project is not isolated. Today marks the commencement of the unveiling for public use of several mega projects initiated by our government.

“This is part of our administration’s promise to rebuild Osun through infrastructure that touches everybody’s life – roads, bridges, health, education and water.

“We implemented this and other mega projects in accordance with due process, transparency and without mortgaging the future of our children.

“The high quality of this flyover confirms the workability of our local content model. We have proven to the whole world that our local engineers can perform to world class standards.

“I am glad to bring to our attention that our administration has completed over 27km length of intracity roads in Osogbo. Across the state, we have executed over 300 kilometres of roads.

“We have over 10 mega projects completed and ready for commissioning. We positively touch all major towns under our motto of equity and fairness in infrastructure innovation,” the governor said.

He charged members of the public and the Ministry of Works to maintain and protect the bridge, warning against street trading and vandalisation of the railing and street lights.