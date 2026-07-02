2027: Group Laments Sidelining of Moro LG Indigenes in Reps Slot

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A group, Renewal Champions Movement, in Kwara State, has appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, party stakeholders, traditional institutions and opinion leaders across Kwara North to give members of the party in Moro/Edu/Patigi federal constituency a chance in the forthcoming House of Representatives elections.

A statement issued in Ilorin Thursday by the group’s Coordinator, Mr. Gidado Babatunde Samson and Secretary, Mrs. Akanbi Hawau Bukola, lamented that the people of Moro Local Government Area of the state have been sidelined in the House of Representatives slot since the return of democracy in 1999.

The statement said that reviewing what it called marginalisation of the people of the local government that falls within Kwara North senatorial district, would go a long way in upholding the values of fairness and equity.

According to the statement, “A review of the representation of the Moro/Edu/Patigi federal constituency since 1999 revealed that Edu Local Government Area has produced members of the House of Representatives for a combined period of 12 years, while Patigi Local Government Area held the seat for another 12 years.

“In contrast, Moro Local Government Area has not produced a single representative in the House of Representatives since the return to democratic rule in 1999.

“The principle of zoning and equitable representation has remained one of the pillars of political stability in Kwara North senatorial district that we belong, hence, equity must be consistent, impartial and inclusive.

“If fairness, justice and rotation are truly the guiding principles of our political arrangement, then Moro Local Government Area has a legitimate and compelling claim to the House of Representatives seat.”

The group further said: “Also, any arrangement that overlooks Moro once again would be difficult to reconcile with the ideals of equity and inclusiveness that leaders across Kwara North have consistently advocated.

“We therefore respectfully call on the national leadership of APC, political leaders, party stakeholders, traditional institutions, and opinion leaders across Kwara North to uphold the values of fairness by supporting the emergence of a candidate from Moro Local Government Area for the House of Representatives whenever the opportunity arises.

“Justice is not achieved by merely speaking about equity; it is achieved by applying it fairly to every community.

“After more than two decades without representation, the time has come for Moro Local Government Area to take its rightful place in the spirit of fairness, balance and unity.”