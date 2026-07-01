  • Tuesday, 30th June, 2026

Stanbic IBTC to Take Business Summit Nationwide

Business | 5 seconds ago

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC is set to take its Nigeria Business Summit nationwide, launching a regional tour across key commercial cities to strengthen engagement with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) following the successful hosting of the summit’s Lagos edition.

The inaugural summit, held in Lagos, attracted nearly 2,000 physical attendees, delivering strong engagement and positive ratings among participants. The regional tour extends this momentum by taking the experience directly to business owners within their local markets. 

The bank in a statement noted: “The Nigeria Business Summit Regional Tour is designed to deliver targeted, on-ground engagement in major trading hubs, where SMEs can access tailored insights, advisory support, and networking opportunities.

“The tour will take place in the following cities: Wednesday, 01 July 2026 in Onitsha, Wednesday, 08 July 2026 in Aba, Wednesday, 15 July 2026 in Ibadan and Wednesday, 05 August 2026 in Kano. This phased rollout reflects Stanbic IBTC’s strategy to engage SMEs where they operate and trade, while addressing region-specific business challenges and opportunities.

“Each regional activation will deliver practical and actionable value for business owners through a structured programme. Sessions will include expert-led discussions on funding readiness, trade opportunities, and enterprise growth, alongside interactive masterclasses and panel conversations.

“Participants will also benefit from enterprise clinics, where Stanbic IBTC relationship managers and specialists will provide one-on-one advisory on access to finance, digital banking solutions, and business expansion strategies.” 

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