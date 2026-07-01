Foundation Launches Wigwe University Leadership Series 

Nume Ekeghe

The HOW Foundation has launched the Wigwe University Fearless Leadership Series, a flagship initiative aimed at equipping young Africans with the mindset, mentorship and practical skills needed to build sustainable businesses, with entrepreneur and author Tara Fela-Durotoye serving as its inaugural partner.

The initiative, unveiled during an event held at Wigwe University in Isiokpo, Rivers State, forms part of the Foundation’s broader strategy to advance the vision of the university’s founder, the late Dr. Herbert Wigwe, of developing fearless leaders capable of driving Africa’s economic transformation.

According to a statement, the Leadership Series is designed to expose students and young entrepreneurs to real-life experiences from accomplished business leaders while providing practical insights into entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation.

More than 320 students attended the maiden edition of the programme, drawing participants from Wigwe University, the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State University and Abia State University, alongside youth leaders from the host community of Isiokpo.

The event also marked the first stop of Fela-Durotoye’s nationwide campus tour to promote her latest book, Building Beyond You: The House of Tara Story.

Moderated by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Emmanuel Attat, the fireside chat explored the lessons behind Fela-Durotoye’s journey in building House of Tara International into one of Nigeria’s leading beauty and lifestyle brands. The event was anchored by student master of ceremonies, Wilson M. Richard.

Addressing participants, Fela-Durotoye encouraged young entrepreneurs to embrace uncertainty while remaining committed to their ambitions.

“You may not have the full picture but you must have the courage to take a step,” she said.

Sharing their experiences, student participant Adika Tamarabrakemi said: “You don’t have to start big. You can start small and build a legacy.”

Another attendee, Akpana Lolia, added: “No business blows overnight. You have to keep trying and believe in yourself and what you do.”