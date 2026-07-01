Edo Queries AAU VC over Students’ Failure to Access NELFUND

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

The Vice Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, Professor Eunice Omonzejie, was issued a query over the failure of students of the university to access the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The query addressed to the vice chancellor by the state Ministry of Education, and dated June 24, 2026, was signed by P. O. Omionawele, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

The letter titled ‘Imple-mentation of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND)’ expressed worry that records available to the ministry showed that in the 2025/2026 academic session, no student from the school had benefited from the N242 billion disbursed so far by the Federal Government of Nigeria for the NELFUND programme.

The ministry, which urged the vice chancellor to treat the letter with the urgency it deserves, said her response is expected to reach the ministry on or before July 10, 2026.

The permanent secretary said the vice chancellor’s meeting the stipulated deadline date would enable the ministry to revert and adequately brief the state Governor, Monday Okpebholo.

“I am directed to refer to the above subject and to express the ministry’s displeasure over the implementation of NELFUND in your university.

“For clarity, as of the 2025/2026 academic session, available records show that no student from your university has benefited from the over Two Hundred and Forty-Two Billion (N242,000,000,000,00) Naira disbursed so far by the Federal Government of Nigeria for the NELFUND programme.

“The ministry is willing to know the challenge (s) faced by your students in accessing the loan and the action (s) taken by your university in resolving these challenges.

“Your response is expected to reach the ministry on or before July 10, 2026, to enable us to revert and adequately brief His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State. Treat with the urgency it deserves,” the letter said.

Edo State disclosed in March 2025 that it was partnering with the Nigerian Education Loan Fund to make tertiary education accessible and affordable to its citizens in the state-owned tertiary institutions.

The then former Commissioner for Education, Dr. Pally Iyamu, who announced the initiative in Benin City, however, urged students across the state-owned institutions to take advantage of the opportunity.

Iyamu added that the partnership would guarantee Edo students access to university and tertiary education without the immediate burden of school fees.

He also added that the students would receive a monthly stipend to support their expenses while studying, stating that the initiative was aimed at easing the financial strain on parents, who previously had to pay hundreds of thousands of naira in school fees.

As part of efforts to raise awareness among the students on the benefits of the programme, the government scheduled and organised a two-day sensitisation programme on March 11 and 12 across the state’s three senatorial districts.

The sensitisation sessions for Edo South were held at Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, Edo Central, Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, and Edo North at Edo University, Iyamho, respectively.