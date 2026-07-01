Beyond AI Adoption: Why Nigerian Businesses Need Workforce Intelligence to Compete

Udo Ngele

Artificial intelligence has become one of the defining conversations in boardrooms across Nigeria. Over the past year, I have participated in numerous conversations with business leaders about artificial intelligence. The enthusiasm is understandable. AI is changing how organizations operate, make decisions, engage customers, and deliver services. Hardly a boardroom meeting takes place today without some discussion around automation, machine learning, generative AI, or digital transformation.

Recent workplace research also suggests that AI adoption is accelerating rapidly among Nigerian professionals, reinforcing that the conversation has moved beyond curiosity to practical business application. Yet I have noticed a recurring pattern. While many organizations are eager to discuss AI adoption, far fewer are asking a more fundamental question: do we have the workforce intelligence required to benefit from it? The conversation often centers on technology capabilities, software investments, and implementation timelines, but much less attention is given to the quality of workforce data, organizational visibility, workforce readiness, and performance management systems that ultimately determine whether those investments deliver results.

Having spent more than two decades building workforce technology through HumanManager and working with organizations across different sectors, I have learned that technology alone rarely improves business performance. Organizations perform better when they make informed decisions, develop stronger capabilities, improve productivity, and create systems that help people work more effectively. Artificial intelligence can support these outcomes, but it cannot replace the need for clear workforce strategy, reliable information, and a deep understanding of how people contribute to organizational success.

This is why I believe the conversation around AI must evolve. The real issue facing many organizations is not simply technology adoption. It is workforce intelligence. In practical terms, workforce intelligence refers to an organization’s ability to understand its people, monitor performance, identify capability gaps, manage knowledge effectively, and use workforce data to make better business decisions. Without that visibility, even the most sophisticated technology can struggle to deliver meaningful value.

Many organizations still operate with fragmented workforce information. Payroll records may exist in one system, learning data in another, recruitment information elsewhere, and performance records in a completely different environment. Leaders are expected to make decisions about productivity, succession planning, talent development, and organizational performance, yet they often do so without a complete picture of what is happening across their workforce. Artificial intelligence cannot compensate for a lack of visibility; in many cases, it simply exposes existing weaknesses more quickly.

The organizations seeing the strongest returns from technology investments are often those that have already built a solid foundation for workforce management. They have invested in reliable workforce data, established clear performance frameworks, and developed systems that provide visibility into how people and teams contribute to business outcomes. Because these foundations exist, technology becomes a tool for strengthening decision-making rather than a substitute for it. This distinction is important because it shifts the conversation from technology acquisition to organizational effectiveness.

For many years, HR functions were largely viewed through an administrative lens. Payroll processing, record keeping, leave management, and compliance activities formed the core of workforce operations. While these responsibilities remain important, the expectations placed on workforce leaders have changed significantly. Organizations today expect HR and workforce functions to contribute directly to productivity, capability development, business continuity, and overall organizational performance.

HumanManager’s journey reflects the broader evolution of workplace technology. What began as a platform focused on payroll and core HR administration expanded over time to include learning and development management, performance tracking, workflow automation, compliance management, workforce reporting, and employee self-service. These developments were driven by a belief that organizations needed greater visibility into their workforce and better tools for decision-making. That conviction led HumanManager to become one of Africa’s early pioneers in HR automation, helping organizations digitize workforce processes long before digital HR became mainstream.

As organizations continued to evolve, so did the challenges they faced. Managing larger and more dispersed workforces required greater transparency, stronger accountability, and more accurate workforce data. Through our involvement in initiatives such as the Federal Government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, we gained valuable insight into the importance of workforce visibility at scale. Effective workforce management requires more than processing salaries or maintaining records. It requires confidence in the accuracy of workforce information and the ability to identify issues before they become organizational risks.

One example involved the development of a workforce verification solution that combined biometric technology with behavioural analysis to identify duplicate records and eliminate ghost workers. The value of that initiative extended beyond cost savings. Organizations gained greater trust in their workforce data and improved confidence in decision-making. In one deployment, validated workforce information resulted in savings estimated at approximately forty million naira every month. Experiences such as these reinforced a lesson that remains relevant today: organizations perform better when workforce decisions are supported by accurate information rather than assumptions.

This principle becomes even more important as artificial intelligence becomes more deeply integrated into workplace systems. Much of the public discussion around AI focuses on automation and efficiency. While those benefits are important, they represent only part of the opportunity. AI also has the capacity to improve workforce planning, strengthen recruitment processes, support learning and development initiatives, and provide leaders with deeper insight into workforce trends. The greatest value often comes from helping organizations make better decisions, not simply from reducing manual effort.

At HumanManager, this understanding shapes how we approach AI. We have already embedded AI-driven capabilities into several aspects of workforce management, including recruitment support, customer engagement, and workforce analytics. Intelligent tools can assist organizations in generating job descriptions, responding to routine enquiries, and extracting useful information from workforce data. As these capabilities continue to mature, they will help organizations move beyond reactive workforce management towards more predictive and informed decision-making.

However, technology can only be as effective as the environment in which it operates.

Organizations that struggle with poor data quality, weak workforce processes, or limited workforce visibility will find it difficult to realise the full value of AI. Technology adoption and workforce capability development must progress together. Businesses that invest in both areas are more likely to achieve lasting improvements in performance than those that focus exclusively on acquiring new technologies.

Addressing these workforce challenges requires a deliberate commitment to understanding and developing people.

Organizations need visibility into workforce capabilities, emerging skills gaps, learning outcomes, and performance trends. Workforce intelligence provides the foundation for these efforts because it allows leaders to make informed decisions about recruitment, development, retention, and organizational planning. Businesses that possess this level of visibility are better equipped to adapt to changing market conditions and maintain a competitive edge.

As artificial intelligence becomes more deeply embedded in business operations, organizations must resist the temptation to treat it as a standalone solution.

The businesses that gain the greatest advantage will be those that combine intelligent technology with a clear understanding of their workforce, stronger performance visibility, and deliberate capability development. At HumanManager, we believe workforce intelligence is the bridge between technology investment and business performance. Artificial intelligence may reshape how organizations work, but workforce intelligence will determine which organizations lead in the years ahead.

* Mr Ngele is the Managing Director of HumanManager Limited, a leading workforce intelligence and HR technology company helping organizations improve performance through people, process, and technology