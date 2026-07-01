UNILAG Law Students’ Chamber Hosts Convergence 2026 to Promote Youth Inclusion in Nation Building

The Gani Fawehinmi Students’ Chambers (GFSC), Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, is set to host its flagship annual conference, Convergence 2026, with a focus on promoting the inclusion of young voices in Nigeria’s nation-building process.

The conference, themed “Inclusion of Young Voices in Nation Building,” is scheduled to hold on Friday at 2:00 p.m. at the Jelili Adebisi Omotola Hall, University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the conference is dedicated to advancing meaningful dialogue between young people and leaders shaping Nigeria’s future, particularly at a time when conversations around governance, innovation, economic transformation and national development increasingly recognise the importance of youth participation.

Named in honour of the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, one of Nigeria’s foremost human rights advocates and champions of democracy, the Gani Fawehinmi Students’ Chambers is a student-led organisation committed to nurturing a generation of principled, socially conscious and intellectually equipped leaders.

Over the years, the Chambers has distinguished itself through legal advocacy, public interest initiatives, academic development programmes, policy conversations, community outreach, and strategic partnerships that encourage active citizenship and responsible leadership.

The organisers stated that Convergence is the Chambers’ premier annual gathering and one of its most impactful initiatives, created to provide a platform where students, policymakers, public servants, legal practitioners, entrepreneurs, business executives, development partners, academics, innovators and civil society actors engage in thought-provoking conversations on issues that directly influence Nigeria’s future.

The 2026 edition is driven by the conviction that sustainable national development cannot be achieved without intentionally incorporating the perspectives, ideas, and contributions of young people into governance, policy formulation, innovation, entrepreneurship,l and institutional decision-making.

Rather than viewing young people merely as beneficiaries of development, Convergence 2026 seeks to position them as active contributors and indispensable partners in building a more prosperous, inclusive and resilient Nigeria.

Through keynote addresses, high-level panel discussions and interactive sessions, the conference will examine practical pathways for strengthening youth participation, promoting innovation, encouraging civic responsibility and fostering collaboration across sectors.

The event will feature an exceptional lineup of speakers and panelists drawn from government, the legal profession, business, technology, entrepreneurship and youth leadership. Participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with individuals whose work continues to shape national discourse and public policy.

The conference will also provide networking opportunities connecting students and young professionals with accomplished leaders and institutions committed to youth development.

Beyond intellectual engagement, Convergence 2026 will serve as a platform for inspiring action by encouraging participants to embrace leadership, innovation, civic participation and collaborative problem-solving as essential tools for national transformation.

The Gani Fawehinmi Students’ Chambers noted that the conference reflects its enduring commitment to producing graduates who are not only academically excellent but also equipped to make meaningful contributions to society.

With hundreds of students, young professionals, institutional partners, policymakers and invited guests expected to attend, Convergence 2026 is projected to become one of the foremost youth-focused conversations within the University of Lagos community this year.