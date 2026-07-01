2027: Senatorial Candidate Rallies PDP Members for Unity to Defeat APC 

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

The Edo South senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 general election, Frank Osifo, has vowed to unify the differences in the party.

Osifo, who was received by his teeming supporters at the Benin Airport Tuesday, after receiving his certificate in Abuja, said only unity in the party will make it possible to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027 election.

He urged all members of the party to come together and let go of all the differences in the interest of the PDP and the people of the state who have been under the shackles of bad governance.

“We all have to come together now, come out and be one and ensure that as a united force, we can perform well in the forthcoming election,” he said.

Osifo asserted that he is a bridge builder, and vowed to operate an open door policy, adding that he is not going to build walls against anybody if elected.

“But we are going to do things differently, you know. I want to become a senator that is different from others, a senator that is accessible, a senator that listens, a senator that brings people together, a senator that is ready, you know, to be honest and tell the truth at all times.

“Like I said before, I’m a candidate that intends to bring all the forces together.

“I’m a bridge builder, not a wall. I’m not going to build walls against everybody. What I have done in the primaries, we all have to come together now to come out and be one and ensure that as a united force, we can perform well in the forthcoming election,” Osifo said.

He noted that under the APC-led state and Federal Governments, insecurity has taken over the nook and cranny of the country as well as in the state, adding that with good legislature, the challenges would be a thing of the past.

He said he was contesting for the sake of his people.

“I was born and raised in Benin like many of you and I’m here today running for the Edo senatorial seat at the National Assembly and I want to say the election is not about me. It’s about that graduate on the streets of Benin aspiring for great opportunities.

“It’s for that trader on the streets of Benin doing everything on a daily basis to see how to feed their families. It’s for that farmer investing time and other resources to ensure that the communities of Edo senatorial district are fed. It’s about people who believe that it is time for us to take a transformative step to ensure that the emancipation of our people is achieved,” he added

Osifo, who said the lawmakers that have represented the senatorial district have been disconnected from the constituents, however, pledged to be different and more connected to the grassroots

He said he would be a senator that is accessible, listen to the demands of the electorate as well as bring development to the doorsteps of the people of the district.

“Across the board, infrastructural deficits and security challenges have been impeding our farmers from going to the farm.

“Even though the legislative business is to see how we can make laws to better the lives of our people, we can sponsor bills that will guarantee security, safety of our people in order for them to carry on their businesses for them to go to their farms,” he added.

Osifo, however, commended members of PDP for electing him as the party’s standard-bearer, assuring them that with the members’ support, the party would come out victorious in the election.