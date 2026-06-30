Sokoto, Turkish Varsities Partner on Transnational Education

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto



Sokoto State University, Sokoto, has announced a strategic academic partnership with a Turkish university to drive research collaboration and transnational education programmes, marking another milestone for the 12-year-old institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Mohammed Bello Yerima, disclosed this at a press briefing in Sokoto yesterday to herald the institution’s 8th combined convocation ceremony slated for this week.

Prof. Yerima said the collaboration would open new windows for SSU students and lecturers to access international research platforms, joint degree programmes, and faculty exchange opportunities with the Turkish partner institution.

He described the development as a testament to the university’s rapid growth since its establishment, noting that SSU has, within a short period, positioned itself among Nigeria’s emerging world-class universities.

“The university, which was birthed about 12 years ago, has become a world-class institution. We have done exploits in terms of research and made significant breakthroughs in the area of staff development,” the VC stated.

According to him, the institution’s research output and staff training programmes have continued to attract national and international recognition, with many lecturers benefiting from overseas training and postdoctoral fellowships.

Prof. Yerima further explained that transnational education would allow SSU students to earn degrees jointly certified by both institutions, thereby enhancing their global competitiveness in the labour market.

He commended the Visitor to the university and Governor of Sokoto State, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, for his consistent support and developmental strides, which he said have transformed the physical and academic landscape of the institution.

The vice chancellor also paid tribute to the founder of the university, the former Governor of Sokoto State and current Senator representing Sokoto North senatorial district, for his foresight in establishing the institution.

“He envisioned an ivory tower of learning that would serve the educational needs of Sokoto people and beyond. Today, that vision has materialised into a citadel of knowledge producing graduates of repute,” Yerima added.

On the forthcoming convocation, the VC revealed that graduands from multiple academic sessions would be conferred with degrees and prizes in recognition of academic excellence and research contributions.

He expressed optimism that the new partnership with Turkey would consolidate SSU’s reputation and further accelerate its drive toward becoming a global centre of research and learning in the years ahead.