Olubadan, Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Ataoja of Osogbo Land Begin Commissioning of Landmark Projects by Osun State Govt

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





The Imole Campaign Council (TICC) has announced the schedule of the commissioning of a series of landmark projects executed by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Director-General of TICC, Senator Kamorudeen Oyewumi, said, in a statement, that the two-day event will be headlined with the commissioning of the five-span Lameco overhead bridge on Wednesday, while two other critical road projects in Ejigbo will be formally launched on Thursday.

His Imperial Majesty Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa 1, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, will perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Lameco’s five-span overhead bridge, which will also have in attendance the Ataoja of Osogboland, HRM Oba Jimoh Adetunji Olanipekun, Larooye 11, and other critical stakeholders in Osogbo and beyond.

The five-span Lameco bridge was built to solve perennial traffic congestion along that axis, improve connectivity, and stimulate economic activities in the Osun State capital, underscoring the Adeleke administration’s sustained commitment to addressing age-long challenges and improving the quality of life for residents of Osogbo and environs.

On Thursday, the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, HRM Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode, Oyeyosin 11, will perform the commissioning ceremony of the 12-kilometre Ejigbo-Ilawo-Iwo Road (first phase) and six-kilometre Ejigbo-Isoko-Aye Road (first phase), two critical road projects that will enhance connectivity between Ejigbo and neighbouring towns.

The commissioning will be followed by the flag-off of the remaining portion of the road projects as a demonstration of the resolve by the Adeleke administration to strengthen local economies by improving road network in the state.

Oyewumi stated, “We must note that these events will be a continuous one, as several other completed projects by the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led government will soon be commissioned for the benefit of the people.

“We urge the public to take full ownership of the projects and collaborate with the government to ensure long-term sustainability.”