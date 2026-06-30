Nigerian Law School Class of 1976 to Mark 50th Call to Bar Anniversary

Members of the Nigerian Law School Class of 1976, are set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their Call to the Bar with a golden jubilee event scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Lagos.

The celebration is expected to bring together members of the class, distinguished guests and members of the legal profession, to commemorate five decades of legal practice and service.

According to an invitation issued by the organising committee, the anniversary celebration will begin at 3:00 p.m. at The Metropolitan Club, located at 15 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. Guests attending the event are expected to appear in formal attire, while each invitation admits the holder and one guest.

The organisers have appointed retired Supreme Court Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi and retired Court of Appeal Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie as RSVP contacts for the event. Both jurists are members of the Nigerian Law School Class of 1976, and are coordinating attendance for the milestone celebration.

The golden jubilee marks 50 years since members of the class were called to the Nigerian Bar, providing an opportunity to celebrate their contributions to the legal profession, the Judiciary and public service. The event is expected to feature reunions, reflections on the class’s achievements and recognition of its enduring impact on the nation’s legal system.