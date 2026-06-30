N’Assembly Would Continue to Support Farmers to Boost Food Security , Says Sen Mustapha

. Distributes N1.5bn farm inputs to farmers in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Production Services and Rural Development, Senator Saliu Mustapha, yesterday said that the National Assembly would continue to initiate programmes capable of supporting and strengthening farmers to boost food security in the country.

Mustapha stated this in Ilorin when he flagged off the distribution of farm inputs worth N1.5billion to smallholder farmers in Kwara State.

The inputs distributed are 5,000 bags of NPK fertilisers, 2,500 bags of UREA fertiliser, 1,000 knapsack sprayers, 250 power tillers, and 500 water pumps aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and enhancing food security.

Beneficiaries of the empowerment programme included members of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Rice Farmers Association, Kwara State Association of Fish Farmers, the AMANA Farmers Association of Nigeria, the Nigerian Women for Agricultural Progress, the Nigeria Association of Women in Agriculture, the Agric Section of the Kwara State Chamber of Commerce.

Individual farmers, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are engaged in farming across the senatorial district of the state.

Senator Mustapha, who represents Kwara Central senatorial district, said the intervention forms part of his commitment to supporting farmers and strengthening the nation’s agriculture sector.

Represented by the Director-General of his constituency office, Alhaji Adebayo Ambali, the senator said the programme was designed to ensure that farmers have timely access to essential inputs needed to improve crop yields and increase food production.

He noted that the intervention complements the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to achieve national food security through increased agricultural productivity.

Senator Mustapha urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the farm inputs, particularly the fertilizers and equipment, to maximise output in the current farming season.

He reaffirmed his commitment to implementing programmes and initiatives that would improve the livelihoods of his constituents.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the All Farmers Association (AFAN) in Kwara State, Shuaibu Ajibola Salman, appreciated Senator Mustapha for making the best use of his office as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture to constantly support farmers across Kwara State.

He described the intervention as timely, noting that access to quality farm inputs would help farmers increase production and contribute to efforts aimed at addressing food insecurity.

Also, the Chairman of the Rice Farmers Association of Kwara State (RIFAN), Mallam Soliu Mohammed, in his remarks, extolled Senator Mustapha for consistently carrying rice farmers along in the distribution of farm inputs.

“Across the country, businesses are adapting to reforms, responding to new realities and seeking innovative ways to remain competitive while creating value for society,” Faleye said.