Primaries: APC Group Slams Ondo Govt for Deploying State Resources to Vilify Party Leadership, NWC

• Hails Tinubu, Yilwatda over ‘restoration of electoral integrity’

A coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders and members in Ondo State has risen in defence of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) over a decision to review the outcomes of the party’s senatorial and House of Representatives primaries.

The coalition described the move as a necessary corrective measure to uphold the party’s constitution and integrity.

The group, operating under the aegis of Ondo APC Progressive Minds Alliance (OPMA), expressed support for the national leadership’s decision, which they said was taken in the best interest of the party and its electoral fortunes in the upcoming general election.

OPMA, which described itself as a coalition of “progressive-minded stakeholders, loyal party members, and believers in internal democracy”, commended President Bola Tinubu for providing visionary leadership that had strengthened APC’s internal mechanisms across the country.

The group also applauded APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, and the national leadership of the party for their unwavering commitment to due process and adherence to the party’s constitution.

OPMA Coordinator, Wole Ogunlade, stated that the group rejected the narrative propagated by some protesting women and youths in the state, insisting that NWC acted within its constitutional powers in reviewing the primary election outcomes.

Ogunlade stated, “The Ondo APC Progressive Minds Alliance salutes our respected National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, for his courage and integrity in ensuring that the party’s constitution is not subverted by any individual or group.

“We also commend our father and leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unyielding commitment to the rule of law and internal party democracy.

“We are equally grateful to our illustrious son, the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, whose exemplary leadership continues to inspire us in Ondo State. His dedication to the party’s ideals and his respect for the NWC’s authority are qualities we deeply admire.”

The OPMA coordinator expressed dismay over what he described as the “unfortunate deployment of state resources” by the APC government in Ondo State to “falsely accuse and vilify” NWC and its leadership.

He said, “It is most regrettable that the same party that controls the government in Ondo State has resorted to using state apparatus to malign the NWC and discredit its decisions. This is a dangerous precedent and a betrayal of the trust reposed in the party leadership.

“We have witnessed with concern the manner in which government officials and state-sponsored individuals have been deployed to create the impression that the NWC acted arbitrarily.

“The truth, however, is that the NWC only exercised its constitutional mandate to review appeals and ensure that the will of the people, as expressed through the primaries, was not subverted.”

OPMA maintained that NWC’s decision to replace several senatorial and House of Representatives candidates was based on credible appeals and evidence of irregularities.

It said the move would strengthen the party’s chances in the general election.

Ogunlade stated, “We are not unaware of the fact that the review produced major changes across the state. These changes were not arbitrary. They followed due process as prescribed by our party’s constitution.

“The NWC did not impose on anyone; rather, it ensured that justice and fairness prevailed.”

The OPMA coordinator warned against “unpatriotic elements” attempting to cause disaffection within the party.

He urged aggrieved members to pursue their grievances through established party channels rather than resorting to public protests that could embarrass the party and Tinubu.

Ogunlade said, “Let us remember that we are all members of one family. The APC is bigger than any individual or group.

“We must not allow personal ambitions to destroy the party that has worked tirelessly to bring development to our state and country.”

He said the group will not be intimidated by the protest, stating that OPMA is prepared to embark on a state-wide campaign to educate party members on the benefits of the NWC’s decisions.

Ogunlade declared, “We are fully mobilised and ready to counter any attempt to mislead our people.

“OPMA will traverse all 18 local government areas of the state to ensure that party members understand the rationale behind the NWC’s decisions.”

OPMA Women Leader, Mrs Lolade Adubiaro, expressed disappointment at Monday’s protest, which she described as “an unfortunate distraction” orchestrated by those who lost out in the primary elections.

Adubiaro stated, “We women of the APC in Ondo State are solidly behind the NWC. The so-called protest by some women and youths does not represent the true feelings of our members.

“We have gone through the proper processes, and we are satisfied that the NWC has acted in the best interest of the party.”

She added, “Those who took to the streets on Monday were not speaking for us. We distance ourselves entirely from their actions and their utterances.

“Our party is united, and we will not allow a few disgruntled elements to create an atmosphere of crisis.”

Adubiaro said, “We respectfully urge the Ondo State government to desist from deploying state resources to attack the NWC or any other leadership organ of the party. This is not only divisive but also counterproductive.

“The government should rather focus on delivering good governance to the people of Ondo State rather than engaging in unnecessary political battles that can only weaken our party.”