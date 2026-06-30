NAE Inaugurates Danbatta as 14th President, Inducts 12 Fellows

Bennett Oghifo

The Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE) has inaugurated former Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, as its 14th President, with a pledge to reposition the Academy as a stronger voice in national policy formulation and engineering-driven development.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Academy also inducted 12 new fellows and presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to 10 distinguished members in recognition of their outstanding contributions to engineering practice and national development.

In his acceptance speech, Danbatta unveiled a four-point agenda focused on policy engagement, academia-industry collaboration, mentorship and strategic partnerships, saying the priorities were aligned with the Academy’s 2024–2028 Strategic Plan.

According to him, the plan is designed to transform engineering education, promote industrialisation, strengthen infrastructure management and advance technical skills development across the country.

He said the Academy would intensify engagement with both the executive and legislative arms of government to ensure that national policies are guided by credible engineering research, data and innovation.

Danbatta also pledged to champion indigenous technological solutions to address critical national challenges, particularly in power supply, broadband expansion, climate change mitigation and environmental sustainability.

Describing the disconnect between academia and industry as one of the major barriers to technological advancement in Nigeria, the new NAE president said the Academy would work towards building stronger partnerships between universities and industry to equip graduates with practical, entrepreneurial and industry-relevant skills.

He further promised to prioritise mentorship and capacity development for young engineers through workshops, conferences, research grants and professional development programmes aimed at preparing the next generation of engineering leaders.

Danbatta added that the Academy would strengthen collaboration with key professional and regulatory institutions, including the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Beyond national partnerships, he said the Academy would expand collaboration with engineering institutions across Africa, Europe and the Americas to facilitate knowledge exchange and promote global best practices.

Calling on engineers to play a more active role in national development, Danbatta urged professionals to move beyond advocacy and provide practical, evidence-based solutions to Nigeria’s socio-economic and infrastructural challenges.

Earlier, the outgoing President of the Academy, Prof. Rahamon Bello, said the NAE had strengthened its position as a strategic adviser on engineering, technology and innovation policies during his tenure.

According to Bello, the Academy sustained efforts to promote engineering research, capacity development and stakeholder engagement in support of national development priorities.

He appealed to members to give the new leadership their full support in advancing the Academy’s mandate and increasing its relevance in national discourse.

Addressing the newly inducted fellows, Bello said their admission into the Academy was in recognition of their professional accomplishments and significant contributions to engineering development.

“You are joining a community of thought leaders and nation-builders. Your expertise is needed now more than ever to support national development and advance the work of the Academy,” he said.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Prof. Haruna Musa, challenged the Academy to assume a more prominent role in addressing Nigeria’s development challenges through engineering-driven solutions.

He identified energy shortages, renewable energy development, transportation modernisation and technology-based security solutions as priority areas requiring urgent engineering interventions.

Musa also urged the Academy to provide evidence-based policy advice, encourage innovation and mentor emerging engineering professionals.

Expressing confidence in the new leadership, he said Danbatta’s experience would deepen research, strengthen policy engagement and accelerate the adoption of indigenous technological solutions capable of driving sustainable national development.

Speaking on behalf of the newly inducted fellows, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye pledged the commitment of the new members to advancing engineering excellence and supporting the Academy’s vision of national transformation through technology and innovation.

Delivering the Academy’s annual lecture, Emeritus Prof. Fola Lasisi stressed the need for Nigeria to significantly increase investment in engineering education, research and innovation to stimulate economic growth and industrial development.

Lasisi described engineering as a major driver of modern economies, noting that countries that invested heavily in research, technology and innovation had consistently recorded rapid economic transformation.

He maintained that Nigeria’s future should be anchored on innovation, competence, collaboration and mentorship rather than continued dependence on imported technological solutions.

He also called on Nigerian engineering professionals in the diaspora to contribute their expertise and global experience towards accelerating the country’s technological advancement and sustainable development.