MGE Realty to Deliver 500 Premium Residences in Mainland Lagos

Bennett Oghifo

MGE Realty Limited, the Victoria Island-Lagos based developer of high-end residential communities, has announced its plan to deliver over 500 deluxe residential units across three major new developments on the Lagos Mainland. It is a strategic intervention designed to close the long standing luxury housing deficit in Ikeja GRA and Palmgrove in particular, following a market research conducted in 2024 by Troloppe Property Services Limited.

The initiative comprising 5 Cappa in Palmgrove, Melrose Residences and Melrose Gardens in Ikeja GRA, represents one of the most significant single commitments to the elite Mainland housing by a private developer in recent years and signals a decisive shift in where Lagos’ luxury residential growth story is being written.

In a statement issued by the Company, MGE Realty noted that the 2024 Troloppe Property Services Report drew attention to a structural imbalance in the Lagos residential market: while demand for premium housing on the Mainland particularly in Ikeja GRA remained consistently strong, the supply of new premium developments in the corridor stayed relatively limited. According to the Report, luxury development capital had for several years tilted overwhelmingly towards Ikoyi,Victoria Island and Lekki, leaving a sophisticated and growing Mainland demographic underserved.

Therefore, the MGE Realty response was deliberate and data-led and according to the General Manager of MGE Realty Limited, Ayokunumi Adebajo,”The Troloppe Report confirmed what our own market intelligence had been telling us that there is a deep, durable demand for world class living on the Mainland that the market simply hasn’t answered. Executives, professionals and established families in Ikeja GRA and its environs shouldn’t have to cross a bridge to access the standard of living they have earned. We are bringing it to them”.

Conveniently, each of the three projects has been conceived to address a distinct segment of Mainland while upholding a single standard of design, build quality and community living.

The 5 Cappa in Palmgrove consists of boutique top notch residences located in one of the Mainland’s most established neighbourhoods. It is positioned for professionals and families seeking proximity to Lagos commercial spine without compromising on quality of life.

The Melrose Residences in Ikeja GRA comprise contemporary luxury apartments in the heart of Ikeja GRA, the corridor specifically flagged by the Troloppe Report for constrained premium supply. The residences are located just minutes away from Murtala Muhammad Airport, the Ikeja commercial district and the state capital’s instituitional core.

Melrose Gardens is a serene, green-led residential community designed around landscaped open spaces and family living.It is conceived to extend the GRA’s heritage of gracious, low- density living into a new generation.

MGE Realty maintains that its initiative redefined the Mainland proposition: “For too long,’luxury’ in Lagos real estate has been treated as a geographic term rather than a standard of excellence”, Adebajo added.”Our position is simple:world class living is defined by design, infrastructure, security and community, not by a postcode. With 5 Cappa, Melrose Residences and Melrose Gardens, we are proving that the Mainland can host residential experiences that stand shoulder to shoulder with anything on the Island.

The company’s Head of Marketing & Communications,Adedolapo Odunsi,noted that the early market had validated the strategy: “The level of enquiry we have recorded since these projects were conceived tells its own story. The Mainland buyer is discerning, financially capable and has been waiting for a developer to take them seriously.That is what MGE Realty has done.”

Whilst the 5 Cappa Palmgrove project is nearing completion, the Melrose Gardens and Melrose Residences in Ikeja GRA are under construction with the laying of foundation completed.