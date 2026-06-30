“My Commitment is to Leave Behind a Stronger, Better NBA”

Nigerian Lawyers are preparing for a change of baton, to usher in a new administration of national officers of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). For the office of NBA President, the options are three Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Chief Olumuyiwa Akinboro; Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, and Mr Lateef Omoyemi Akangbe. As is customary before the NBA general elections, THISDAY LAWYER reached out to the three Presidential candidates, to share their manifestos with Lawyers. In this interview with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi, only one of the three candidates, the one who doesn’t appear to have an axe to grind with the ECNBA, Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya responded, and shares not only her aspirations and plans, if elected as NBA President, but the legacy she intends to leave behind

Kindly give a brief overview of your career as a legal practitioner, including any roles, if any, which you may have played in the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the past, and the support you have provided to the Association

I am a legal practitioner with over two decades of experience spanning private practice and public service. I am a Partner at ALP NG & Co. and Co-Head of its Litigation and Dispute Resolution Practice, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a CEDR Accredited Mediator and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Before qualifying as a Lawyer, I worked as a Human Resources professional in the oil industry, and later as Practice Manager at Aluko & Oyebode, one of Nigeria’s leading law firms. I subsequently had the privilege of serving the Government and People of Lagos State, first as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Justice Sector Reform, and later as General Counsel to the Governor, where I contributed to significant legal and institutional reforms within one of Africa’s largest sub-national justice systems.

My relationship with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has been equally longstanding, but, more importantly, it has been one of quiet and consistent service rather than episodic participation. I was called to the Bar in May 2002 and, by August of that same year, I was attending my first Annual General Conference in Ibadan. Self-sponsored. I didn’t even have a job. My husband drove me to the Conference, and came back at the end of the week to pick me up. That journey marked the beginning of a lifelong commitment to the NBA. Since then, I have attended virtually every Annual General Conference, regardless of where it was held or the sacrifices required to get there.

Over the years, I have had the privilege of serving the NBA in numerous capacities, at both Branch and national levels. My journey of service began as Assistant Secretary of the Lagos Branch in 2005. Since then, every administration has presented opportunities to contribute, and I have accepted each one with the same sense of duty, irrespective of who occupied the office of President or whether the role was prominent or behind the scenes. I have served as a Delegate of the Lagos Branch to the 2006 NBA Elections, Member of the Lagos Branch Building Committee, Member of the Technical Committee on Conference Planning (TCCP) under the administrations of A.B. Mahmoud, SAN and Paul Usoro, SAN, two-time Chair of the Lagos Branch Dinner Committee (2021 and 2022), Member of the Future of the Legal Profession Committee (2021), Member of the Conference Investigation Committee (2022–2023), Alternate Chair and subsequently Chair of the Annual General Conference Planning Committee in 2023 and 2024 respectively, and a co-opted member of the National Executive Council since 2022. I was deeply honoured to receive the NBA Presidential Award of Merit in recognition of my service as Chair of the Annual General Conference Planning Committee.

Looking back, I do not see these appointments as isolated achievements but as evidence of something much more important: a consistent commitment to the Association over many years. Different Presidents. Different responsibilities. The same willingness to serve.

During my tenure in public service, I worked to ensure that the NBA received the support it required for its programmes and initiatives. I have contributed to policy formulation, continuing legal education and law reform efforts, while personally mentoring many younger colleagues, opening doors for them and supporting their professional development. Through our firm, ALP NG & Co., which shares my commitment to the profession, we have continued to sponsor NBA Conferences, Branch activities and capacity-building programmes, while providing mentorship, financial assistance and professional guidance to lawyers across the country.

My support for the Association however, has extended well beyond holding office. I have never viewed the NBA merely as an Association to which I belong. I have always regarded it as an institution that deserves my time, my expertise and my resources, and I have invested all of them willingly.

Consequently, I measure my contribution to the NBA, by the privilege of having served whenever I was called upon. Titles and visibility come and go; what endures is the trust one earns through years of dependable service. The knowledge that people know that I can be depended upon to offer selfless service, every time I am called upon. To me, that is the true foundation of leadership. I have never believed that service requires an audience.

Why should Nigerian Lawyers entrust you with leading the affairs of the NBA for the next two years? What edge do you believe you have over the other contenders for the office of NBA President? What are the main pillars of your campaign, your blue print, and how do you intend to deliver on your promises during your two-year tenure? Its on the lips of every Nigerian Lawyer that the legal profession in Nigeria is in need of urgent change and reengineering to meet with present global trends. What would you do differently from your predecessors in office, if voted in as President?

I have enormous respect for every colleague who has offered himself or herself for this office. Anyone willing to serve the NBA, deserves our respect. This election is therefore not about who is more worthy as a Lawyer; it is about who is best equipped to lead the Bar at this particular moment in its history.

And, I believe I bring three things that, taken together, are relatively uncommon.

First, is my breadth of experience. My entire career has traversed the corporate world, private practice and public service. I understand the realities of building a law practice, the challenges facing Lawyers in the corporate world, and the demands of public service. I have supported reform in one of Africa’s largest sub-national justice systems. These experiences have taught me not only how to formulate policies, but, more importantly, how to implement them.

The second, is a proven record of service. My commitment to the NBA did not begin with this election. For decades, I have served the Association in different capacities, supported its programmes, mentored young Lawyers and contributed my resources and experience without seeking recognition. Leadership should be the culmination of service, not the beginning of it.

Third, is my ability to build consensus. The NBA is a diverse Association with over 140 Branches, and Lawyers from different backgrounds, generations and practice areas. Progress requires a President who can unite people behind shared objectives, listen respectfully to differing opinions and build institutions rather than personalities. I do not see the Presidency of the NBA, as a position to occupy; I see it as an institution to strengthen. And, my campaign is built on a simple but ambitious vision: a Bolder Bar that works for every Lawyer and leads Nigeria by the strength of its ideas, its values and its example.

I am not asking Lawyers to vote for me, because I have the loudest campaign or the longest résumé. I am asking them to entrust me with the stewardship of an institution that has successfully shaped my life and my career. I have spent more than two decades serving the law, and this is another another opportunity to serve.

The crux of my manifesto reflects this vision and can be summarised as follows:

Lawyer welfare and sustainable professional development – Welfare is not only about the assistance provided in times of distress, or rebates and handouts. It is also about the opportunities we create for Lawyers to earn better, practise better and become globally competitive, by acquiring new skills, embracing technology, accessing quality continuing legal education, and competing effectively in an increasingly global legal market.

Institutional strengthening is also a priority. We must build an NBA that is transparent, financially accountable, technologically driven and responsive to its members. The NBA Secretariat must be strengthened, so that the institution endures beyond individual office holders. Personalities will come and go, but the Secretariat, our governance systems and our institutional memory must become stronger with every administration.

The rule of law and justice sector reform is pivotal to who we are as Lawyers. The NBA must cease to be merely a commentator on national events, and remain the foremost voice in defence of constitutional democracy, judicial independence and the protection of fundamental rights. Our influence should extend beyond reacting to being be more proactive, and helping to shape policy and legislative reform before problems become crises. We must also be intentional about promoting judicial efficiency, to restore the faith of ordinary citizens in the justice system.

Inclusion and succession planning – We must deliberately create opportunities for young Lawyers, female Lawyers Lawyers with disability, Lawyers in the public service, academia and the military and para-military services from every part of our country – whether in the rural areas or the urban centres, to participate meaningfully in the leadership and future of the profession.

We also cannot ignore, the changing nature of legal practice. Artificial intelligence, digital justice, cross-border transactions and evolving client expectations are reshaping our profession. The NBA must prepare Nigerian Lawyers not simply to respond to these changes, but to lead within them. That requires investment in technology, innovation, new practice areas and continuous learning.

Delivery, however, is what matters. I believe promises must be accompanied by a credible implementation strategy. My experience in government and institutional leadership, has taught me the importance of setting measurable priorities, establishing timelines, assigning responsibility and reporting regularly to stakeholders. Every manifesto point must meet the test of achievability, scaleability and sustainability. As President, I will ensure that our programmes are not merely announced but executed, monitored and evaluated. Members should be able to see tangible progress throughout the tenure, not just at its conclusion.

As for what I would do differently from my predecessors, my answer is that I have no desire to erase anyone’s legacy. Every President has served under different circumstances, and has made valuable contributions to the growth of our Association. Every President has built part of the house. My responsibility is to make sure that the house is stronger when I leave it, than when I entered it. Not to diminish their achievements, but to build upon them. Leadership is not always about beginning history. Sometimes it is about advancing it, which is just as important.

Where I hope to make a distinct contribution is by placing greater emphasis on implementation, institutional continuity and measurable outcomes. Too often, we celebrate good ideas, but fail to embed them in systems that survive changes in leadership. I want to institutionalise reform, so that every administration starts from a higher point than the last.

Ultimately, this election is not about me. It is about the future of our profession. And, I think the question before Nigerian Lawyers is not simply, “Who should be the next President of the NBA?” The more important question is, “What kind of Bar do we want to become? What kind of Bar should we be?” Because the President we choose will determine not only what the NBA does over the next two years, but what it stands for.

If I am entrusted with this responsibility, my commitment is to leave behind an NBA that is stronger, more united, more relevant and better prepared for the opportunities and challenges of the future than the one I inherited. Now, these challenges cannot be solved by business as usual. They require a President who has not only practised law successfully, but who has built policy, managed complex projects, driven reform, and inspired people to believe that change is possible. The NBA must move from being a reactive Association, to becoming a future-ready institution.

Endorsements by regional forums has again become a major campaign issue in this election, just like the previous ones. Would you say this is still necessary at this level of development in the legal profession, where some good and potentially competent candidates may be shut out of the system?

Regional forums have historically contributed to consultation and consensus-building, within the profession. However, as our profession continues to evolve, competence, vision, integrity, and capacity to deliver must remain the overriding considerations.

I believe endorsements should guide conversations, not determine outcomes.

The NBA belongs to all Lawyers. Every member must retain the freedom, to support the candidate they genuinely believe can build a Bar that works for everyone.

My focus is not on endorsements. My focus is on earning the trust and confidence of Lawyers through ideas, competence, and a practical roadmap for change.

Discipline within the Bar remains a major challenge, with many Lawyers (including senior ones) appearing before the Disciplinary Committee, yet, often facing light sanctions or escaping accountability. How will you address this issue? Additionally, what measures will you take to curb the abuse of court processes?

The legal profession derives its legitimacy from public confidence. When professional misconduct goes unchecked, every Lawyer suffers reputational damage.

Disciplinary processes must be fair, timely, transparent and consistent, regardless of rank, influence, or seniority.

At the same time, discipline must not be viewed only through the lens of punishment. We must strengthen ethics education, mentorship, and professional training.

On abuse of court process, the NBA must work closely with the Bench and relevant stakeholders to promote ethical advocacy and discourage conduct that undermines the administration of justice.

A Bolder Bar must be both compassionate and accountable.

What level of confidence/trust do you have in the Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA) to conduct a credible, free, and fair election that will usher in the next leadership? Some of you had raised questions about the establishment of the ECNBA and issues relating to the IT Providers for the elections. Have those concerns been addressed?

Every election derives legitimacy from the confidence participants have in the process.

While concerns have been raised regarding aspects of the electoral framework, it is important that those concerns continue to be addressed transparently and proactively.

My expectation is simple: every eligible Lawyer must be able to vote freely, securely, and seamlessly, and every vote must count.

The NBA deserves an election, whose outcome reflects the genuine will of its members.

The welfare of young and mid-level Lawyers, including issues of exploitative employment practices and inadequate mentorship, remains a pressing concern. What specific policies or initiatives will you pursue as NBA President, to protect and empower the next generation of legal practitioners?

This question goes directly to the heart of my campaign.

Too many Lawyers today are struggling with poor remuneration, limited opportunities, inadequate mentorship, and exploitative work environments. That is why restoring economic dignity, is my number one priority.

My administration will pursue:

* Advocacy for living wages.

* Workplace standards and protections.

* Structured mentorship programmes.

* Technology and innovation training.

* Career development opportunities.

* Mental health and wellness support.

*Access to domestic and international opportunities.

Young Lawyers should not merely survive the profession. They should be able to build meaningful and rewarding careers within it.

To what extent do you intend to enforce the 2023 Legal Practitioners Remuneration Order, especially with regard to Lawyers who undercharge for their professional fees?

The Remuneration Order is one of the most important instruments available for restoring economic dignity to Lawyers. A profession cannot thrive, when its services are consistently undervalued. My administration will support robust implementation through awareness, education, compliance mechanisms, and engagement with stakeholders.

However, enforcement alone is not enough. We must also create conditions that enable Lawyers to command fair fees, develop sustainable practices, and compete effectively in an evolving legal marketplace.

The objective is clear: Lawyers must earn better.

The NBA has historically been a strong voice in defending the rule of law, human rights, and judicial independence. In the face of ongoing challenges such as insecurity, executive overreach, and threats to the Judiciary, how will you ensure the Association remains proactive and fearless in its public interventions?

The NBA must remain the conscience of the legal profession, and one of the strongest defenders of constitutional democracy. My administration will be bold enough to defend the rule of law, without fear or favour.

Whether the issue concerns judicial independence, human rights, executive excesses, or threats to constitutional governance, the NBA must speak clearly, consistently, and courageously.

Silence is not neutrality. Silence can become complicity.

A Bolder Bar must always stand on the side of justice.

Financial transparency and prudent management of NBA resources have been areas of member concern. Many Branches have been complaining that they don’t get their check-off dues promptly and completely. There has always been buck-passing between NBA and the Supreme Court. Where really lies the challenge? Why are Branches not getting their entitlements from annual practising fees? What will you do to ameliorate this, if voted in?

The real issue is transparency. Branches deserve to know what is collected, what is due, when it is due, and how distributions are calculated. My administration will undertake a comprehensive review of the collection and distribution process, and establish a transparent reporting framework accessible to branches. This is entirely consistent with my commitment to a modern NBA Secretariat, that delivers measurable value.

Trust grows where transparency exists.

The issue of CLE points is one that is currently causing disaffection between Lawyers and the NBA. Some have argued that if strictly enforced, many Lawyers would be unjustly shut out from plying their trade. Also, it does appear as if Lawyers in diaspora weren’t taken into consideration. What are your plans on this?

Continuing Legal Education is important. No profession can remain relevant, without continuous learning.However, professional development, should not become a barrier to participation.

The current framework requires review to ensure accessibility, affordability, flexibility, and inclusion, especially for Lawyers outside major urban centres and those in the diaspora. The objective must be competence, not exclusion.

Technology gives us opportunities, to make legal education more accessible than ever before.

Access to justice for ordinary Nigerians, is often hindered by high legal costs and systemic delays. As President, how would you position the NBA to advocate for reforms that improve access to justice, while protecting the economic interests of practising Lawyers?

Access to justice and economic dignity, are not competing values. We can, and must achieve both.

The NBA should advocate for procedural reforms, technology-driven justice delivery, legal aid expansion, and measures that reduce delays. At the same time, Lawyers must be fairly compensated for their services.

The challenge is not choosing one over the other. The challenge is building a system that serves citizens, while sustaining professional practice.

A healthy justice system requires both accessible justice, and economically viable Lawyers.

Looking to the future of the legal profession in Nigeria, what legacy would you like to leave as NBA President, and how will you measure the success of your two-year tenure?

If elected, I want my tenure to be remembered as the period when the NBA became more relevant to the everyday realities of Lawyers.

I want Lawyers to say:

“This was the administration that restored economic dignity to the profession”.

“This was the administration that made the NBA work for its members.”

“This was the administration that moved Lawyers from surviving to thriving.”

Success will not be measured by rhetoric, ceremonies, or headlines. It will be measured by whether Lawyers earn better, live better, and practice better.

That is the vision.

That is the mission.

That is what #BBOLD means.

A Bolder Bar That Works For Everyone

Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, SAN