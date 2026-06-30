IBB Lauds Translation of Quran Into Nupe Language, Says It’ll Deepen Understanding

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has lauded the translation of the Quran into Nupe Language, saying it would Deepen the Understanding, practice and study of Islam.

Babangida said at the presentation of the translated Quran into Nupe Language at the Wadata palace in Bida, weekend, that the gesture represented not only “a major religious milestone for the Nupe people but also a significant contribution to Nigeria’s Islamic heritage by making the divine message of the Qur’an more accessible to people in their native language.”

Babangida, who was represented by the Pro- Chancellor of the Abdulkhadir Kure University Minna, Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahaya, said, “Translating the Holy Qur’an into indigenous languages is an act of profound devotion and intellectual courage that bridges the gap between divine revelations and everyday understanding.

“The translation allows the faithful to grasp the meanings of Allah’s words in their mother tongue, thereby deepening their relationship with their Creator and enriching their spiritual lives.

“This work ( translated Quran ) ensures that the message of mercy, justice, compassion and righteousness resonates clearly in the language of the home, the market and the community.”

According to him, the newly translated Qur’an was not the beginning of a new tradition but a restoration of the glorious legacy of Islamic scholarship in Nupe land.

He observed that the project reflected the rich Islamic heritage of the Nupe people and demonstrated how faith and culture could harmoniously coexist in promoting moral values and societal development.

Babangida, however, expressed concern that the distractions associated with the digital age had weakened the culture of intensive Qur’anic learning, patience and discipline that characterised earlier generations of Islamic scholars.

He, however, submitted that the Nupe translation offered an opportunity to revive the culture of deeper Qur’anic study by making the message of Allah more understandable to the people.