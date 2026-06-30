Be Proactive in Your Crusade Against Insurgency and Banditry, Ndume Tells FG

• CDS advocates coordinated responses to tackle emerging complex security threats in Africa

• Northern elders hail Tinubu’s security gains, urge Nigerians to embrace unity

• Top Boko Haram, ISWAP commanders surrender as troops intensify operations against terrorists in northeast

Deji Elumoye, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





Former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, has renewed his call on the federal government to be proactive in its crusade against insurgency and banditry.

Ndume’s call came in the aftermath of Monday’s abduction of students sitting for the ongoing National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations in the Lassa, Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, by terrorists.

Reports said the terrorists, who stormed the school, had disguised as members of the military and the newly created Forest Guard security outfit, shot sporadically before abducting about 42 students and women selling food items within the school premises.

Ndume, the senator for Borno South senatorial district, where the school is located, stressed that the federal government, in collaboration with the sub-nationals, needed to do more to convince Nigerians that they were up and doing as regards emergency on security.

He stated, “This fresh abduction is disconcerting, coming at a time when we don’t know the fate of children of Mussa, who were kidnapped last month.

“I want to appeal to security forces to redouble their efforts and ensure the safe return of the 42 students of Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School, those kidnapped in Ngoshe; those abducted along Buratai-Biu Road and those abducted today.

“The way to disabuse the minds of Nigerians that the terrorists are overwhelming the government and security personnel is to take the battle to their hideouts and reassure Nigerians that they can conveniently sleep with their two eyes closed.”

Ndume hailed the efforts of the security agencies on the ground, who pursued and secured the release of some of the victims, for their prompt intervention in confronting the bandits. He called for more synergy among all security agencies to nip further attacks in the bud.

CDS Advocates Coordinated Responses to Rising Complex Security Threats in Africa

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, called for coordinated continental responses and strengthened military cooperation across Africa to address the wide-ranging and evolving security threats facing the continent.

Oluyede stated that the complex challenges included terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime, maritime insecurity, cyber threats, and humanitarian crisis, all of which continued to undermine stability across African states.

According to a statement by Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, the CDS emphasised that the Military Staff Committee (MSC) of the African Union (AU), as the principal military advisory body to the Peace and Security Council (PSC), played a critical role in providing professional military guidance and strategic assessments to support informed decision-making on conflict prevention, crisis response, and peace support operations.

Speaking at the Induction and Orientation Programme for members of the MSC of the AU Peace and Security Council, hosted by Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Oluyede reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to promoting peace, security and stability across the continent.

He was represented at the event by Director of Search and Rescue, Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Idi Sani.

In her remarks, Head of the PSC Secretariat of the African Union Commission, Ms Neama Chusi, underscored the importance of the MSC, describing it as the only subsidiary organ established under the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the PSC.

Northern Elders Hail Tinubu’s Security Gains, Urge Nigerians to Embrace Unity

Northern Elders Progressive Movement (NEPM) commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for what it described as significant progress in tackling insecurity and advancing infrastructure development across Nigeria.

In a press statement by its Secretary-General, Mallam Yusuf Abubakar, the group said the federal government’s achievements in key sectors showed strong commitment to preserving national unity and strengthening democratic governance.

According to the movement, the administration has demonstrated determination and political will in confronting security challenges, particularly in the North-west where military operations have recorded notable successes against criminal elements.

The elders said the progress made in degrading the operational capacity of bandits across several states deserved recognition and encouragement, stressing that the armed forces had intensified operations deep inside notorious forest hideouts.

“While isolated attacks still occur, there is no doubt that our gallant Armed Forces have dismantled criminal enclaves and restored hope to affected communities,” the statement read.

Top Boko Haram, ISWAP Commanders Surrender as Troops Intensify Operations

Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), recorded another major breakthrough in its counter-terrorism campaign, with top Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders abandoning their enclaves and surrendering to troops following sustained military operations across the North-east.

The latest breakthrough, the military said, was driven by credible, timely and actionable intelligence.

The military also revealed that the surrender of the senior terrorist leaders came amid intensified operations by Operation Hadin Kai, which had continued to weaken the insurgents’ operational capacity and dismantle their command structures.

Confirming the development, Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, said the surrendered commanders were being processed in line with established military procedures.

According to him, “They are currently in a secure location undergoing profiling, debriefing and other established procedures in accordance with extant operational protocols.

“The latest surrender underscores the impact of the military’s sustained offensive, which has continued to dismantle terrorist strongholds, disrupt command and logistics networks, and deny insurgents freedom of movement across the theatre.

“The persistent operations have also significantly degraded the terrorists’ fighting capability while weakening morale within their ranks and leadership.”

The military disclosed that within last week alone, 76 terrorist foot soldiers, along with some of their family members, surrendered to troops.