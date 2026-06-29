Road Infrastructure: Experts Call for Reintroduction of Automated Weighbridge Compliance

Oluchi Chibuzor and Uyanwanne Hephzibah

Experts in logistics have called for the reintroduction of automated weighbridge compliance across the country to protect the massive investment into the road sector.

This, according to them, would help reduce the enormous pressure currently being witnessed across the road networks in the country arising as a result of lack of effective enforcement of compliance.

This was disclosed at the 10th anniversary of CityBusinessNews, themed, ‘Logistics As The Engine Room Of Nigeria Economy’, held in Lagos.

Delivering the keynote address, the President, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, said the government must return the Weighbridge accross the country.

He said that the industry must develop human capital development under a chartered framework that would focus heavily on curbing operational hazards across the haulage fleet.

“As a nation we must be Institutionalizing professional safety certifications that pushes the sector toward automated weighbridge compliance preventing overloaded trucks from destroying road investments.This directly protects the federal government’s historic N3.23 trillion road infrastructure budget from premature degradation,” he said.

Speaking the Founder of ABC, Transport, Mr. Frank Nneji, said the Nigerian government must look at developing pipeline infrastructure to reduce the burden on the road.

“The UAE is currently building a pipeline to bypass the strait of Hormuz , so this is the issue we must start looking at as a country and must continue to provide favourable conditions for the industry.”

The Publisher of CityBusinessNews, Moses Ebosele, said the choice of this theme reflects the growing recognition that logistics is no longer merely a supporting function but a strategic driver of economic growth and competitiveness.