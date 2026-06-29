NADF Flags-off Distribution of 80,640 Free Fertiliser to South-South Farmers

James Emejo in Abuja

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) has flagged-off the distribution of 80,640 fully subsidised bags of fertiliser to 20,160 smallholder farmers across the South-south geopolitical zone.

Executive Secretary/Chief Executive of NADF, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the initiative under the Farm Input Support Programme (FISP) was designed to deliver fertiliser directly to verified farmers at the right time to boost crop yields, improve market access and strengthen food security,

Speaking at the zonal launch of the programme in Calabar, Cross River State, over the weekend, he said the intervention was deliberately targeted at genuine farmers cultivating priority food crops rather than serving as a general distribution exercise.

Represented by the Head of Investment Department, Mr. Olalekan Alabi, Ibrahim said agriculture should ultimately be measured by increased productivity and its impact on livelihoods.

He said, “FISP is not a blanket intervention. It is targeted support designed to get fertiliser to the right farmers, for the right crops and at the right time. Agriculture should be measured by higher yields, improved market access and the impact it makes on people’s lives.”

He stated that the programme underscored the federal government’s commitment under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda to lower production costs, raise agricultural output and improve national food security.

Ibrahim disclosed that the fertiliser distribution programme would reach 128,930 smallholder farmers across the country, with a total of 515,720 bags earmarked for beneficiaries nationwide.

Under the South-south phase, he said Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Edo states would each receive 20,160 bags for distribution to 5,040 registered farmers, with every beneficiary allocated four bags of fertiliser.

He stressed that all the fertiliser supplied under the programme was manufactured locally, fully subsidised, traceable and clearly marked “Not for Sale” to prevent diversion.

According to him, every bag had been linked to a verified beneficiary through validation, duplication screening and proper documentation, while independent monitoring and evaluation partners will assess the programme’s impact on farm productivity after the farming season.

The NADF boss further announced plans to deploy more than 1,800 Extension Advisory Workers nationwide next month, with 30 officers assigned to each state to provide technical support to farmers.

He added that the Fund was also finalising a Harmonised Fertilizer Recommendations Manual for Crops in Nigeria to provide farmers with scientifically validated fertiliser application guidelines.

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, commended the federal government and NADF for prioritising smallholder farmers, describing them as the backbone of Nigeria’s agricultural economy.

Represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, the governor assured that the state government would ensure transparency in the distribution process so that the fertiliser reaches genuine beneficiaries, while urging farmers to utilise the inputs judiciously to improve yields and incomes.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Sampson Maddy George, who represented the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said the initiative would simultaneously support farmers, stimulate demand for locally produced fertiliser and strengthen national food security.

He noted that the intervention builds on the FISP-AgGrow-1 Programme launched in 2025 and aligns with the federal government’s broader objective of attaining food sovereignty following the declaration of a State of Emergency on Food Security.

Earlier, the Cross River State Commissioner for Agriculture and Irrigation Development, Johnson Andiambey Ebokpo, said the programme complements the state’s ongoing agricultural interventions, including the distribution of subsidised mini tractors, improved seedlings, quality seeds and farmer capacity-building initiatives.

He said closer collaboration among the federal and state governments, development partners and farmer groups would further enhance agricultural productivity, increase rural incomes and strengthen national food security.