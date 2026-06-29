  • Monday, 29th June, 2026

Meristem Unveils Nigeria’s Family Wealth Report 2026

Business | 2 seconds ago

Kayode  Tokede  

Meristem Family Office, one of the subsidiaries of Meristem Securities Limited, yesterday unveiled its inaugural  Nigeria family wealth report 2026.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos,  the Group Managing Director, Meristem Securities Limited, Mr. Sulaiman Adedokun, expressed that the unveiling of the report represents the beginning of an important conversation about wealth, legacy and the future of family prosperity in Nigeria and across Africa.  

According to him, the firm’s most transformative purpose is to advance the financial wellbeing of its clients.

“Financial wellbeing is about how you create, preserve and transfer  of wealth in a way that brings about peace of mind for our clients. Wealth is not just about accumulation. The true wealth is about stewardship, preserving value  across generations, creating  opportunities for future family members and building legacies that endure  beyond a single lifetime”

He expressed that the Meristem Family report was conceived to provide insight into these realities, stressing that the organization has a responsibility to its clients to provide that insight that enables them to take action.

Speaking earlier, the  Managing Director, Meristem Family Office , Kemi Ojenike stated that many successful businesses remain closely tied to the founder’s judgment, relationships, credibility, and authority. 

According to her, the survey by Meristem Family Office disclosed that operating businesses and real estate appeared among the top two asset holdings for 80per cent of surveyed families. 

She revealed that these assets require active management, clear ownership, reliable records, and a plan for leadership and ownership transition.

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