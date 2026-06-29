Meristem Unveils Nigeria’s Family Wealth Report 2026

Kayode Tokede

Meristem Family Office, one of the subsidiaries of Meristem Securities Limited, yesterday unveiled its inaugural Nigeria family wealth report 2026.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Group Managing Director, Meristem Securities Limited, Mr. Sulaiman Adedokun, expressed that the unveiling of the report represents the beginning of an important conversation about wealth, legacy and the future of family prosperity in Nigeria and across Africa.

According to him, the firm’s most transformative purpose is to advance the financial wellbeing of its clients.

“Financial wellbeing is about how you create, preserve and transfer of wealth in a way that brings about peace of mind for our clients. Wealth is not just about accumulation. The true wealth is about stewardship, preserving value across generations, creating opportunities for future family members and building legacies that endure beyond a single lifetime”

He expressed that the Meristem Family report was conceived to provide insight into these realities, stressing that the organization has a responsibility to its clients to provide that insight that enables them to take action.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director, Meristem Family Office , Kemi Ojenike stated that many successful businesses remain closely tied to the founder’s judgment, relationships, credibility, and authority.

According to her, the survey by Meristem Family Office disclosed that operating businesses and real estate appeared among the top two asset holdings for 80per cent of surveyed families.

She revealed that these assets require active management, clear ownership, reliable records, and a plan for leadership and ownership transition.