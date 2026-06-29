AFRAA Admits United Nigeria Airlines as Full Member, Boosting Nigeria’s Role in African Aviation

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s fast rising carrier, United Nigeria Airlines, has been admitted as a full member of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), a move that strengthens the continental body’s presence in one of Africa’s largest and fastest-growing aviation markets.

The airline in a statement said the announcement underscores AFRAA’s commitment to strengthening the Association’s footprint across the African continent and driving the sustainable development of the continent’s airline industry.

Part of the statement read “United Nigeria Airlines commenced its commercial operations in February, 2021 with a mission to enhance domestic connectivity across Nigeria and advance regional integration within West Africa.

“Operating a diverse modern fleet of Boeing 737-800NG, Embraer 145, A-320, Embraer 190 and CRJ 900 jets, United Nigeria Airlines currently serves 14 domestic routes which includes Abuja, Anambra, Asaba, Benin, Ekiti, Enugu, Ilorin, Kano, Lagos, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Sokoto, Warri and Yenagoa with plans to open four new ones this year.

“United Nigeria Airlines also flies to Accra, Ghana’s capital and has been designated by the Nigerian government to fly to the USA, Canada, UAE, UK, Italy, Turkey and other regional and continental routes with more destinations expected.

“It recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Guinea-Bissau to establish a national carrier and has achieved the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification.

“It is also a member of the IATA Clearing House, demonstrating its commitment to global safety and operational standards. It plans to establish its own Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), a milestone that would further strengthen Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem and reduce dependence on costly offshore maintenance services.”

Speaking on the occasion, AFRAA Secretary General, Mr. Abderahmane Berthé, stated: “We are truly excited to welcome United Nigeria Airlines into the AFRAA fraternity. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation and one of its most dynamic aviation markets, and United Nigeria Airlines exemplifies the resilient, forward-looking spirit of the African airline industry.

“At AFRAA, United Nigeria Airlines will now have access to our full suite of advocacy, joint projects, commercial intelligence, capacity building, and networking resources. We will work to elevate their growth and advance the cause of truly unified African skies.”

The Executive Chairman of the airline Professor. Obiora Okonkwo said: “Joining AFRAA as a full member is a defining moment for United Nigeria Airlines and for Nigerian aviation as a whole. Our vision has always been to unite Nigerians and connect them more closely to the rest of the continent. AFRAA membership gives us a stronger platform to advance that vision, collaborate with our fellow African carriers, and contribute meaningfully to the realisation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

“We look forward to working with AFRAA and its members to build a more integrated and competitive African aviation industry.”

The domestic operator noted the admission of United Nigeria Airlines aligns with AFRAA’s strategic priorities, including accelerating SAATM, promoting intra-African trade and tourism, and enhancing operational excellence across member airlines.

“Nigeria, as Africa’s most populous nation and one of its fastest-growing economies, is central to the realization of a truly integrated African aviation market.

“As a full member, United Nigeria Airlines joins a network of over 40 member airlines across the continent. The airline joins a membership that collectively represents more than 85% of total international traffic carried by African airlines.

“The membership of AFRAA has multiple benefits including collective advocacy, network and partnership facilitation, market intelligence, operational efficiency and joint negotiations.

“The admission comes as African carriers continue pushing for deeper regional integration under SAATM, a long-running initiative aimed at liberalizing air travel across the continent,” the airline added.