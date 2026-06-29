DSS, N100m SERAP Verdict and National Debate Over Civic Space, Free Speech

A N100 million defamation judgment against the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has escalated into a major battle over freedom of expression and civic activism in Nigeria, drawing sharp reactions from more than 50 civil society organisations, Amnesty International, senior lawyers and human rights advocates. As SERAP heads to the Court of Appeal, the case is increasingly being viewed as a defining test of the balance between reputational rights, public interest advocacy and the shrinking space for civic engagement in the country. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

What began as a defamation suit between two Department of State Services (DSS) officials and the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has rapidly evolved into one of the most consequential debates about civic space, freedom of expression and public interest advocacy in Nigeria in recent years.

The N100 million judgment awarded against SERAP by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has triggered strong reactions across the human rights community, with more than 50 civil society organisations, Amnesty International, senior lawyers and democracy advocates warning that the ruling could have far reaching implications for anti corruption campaigns, investigative reporting and the ability of civic groups to hold public institutions accountable.

At the centre of the controversy is a judgment delivered by Justice Yusuf Halilu, which ordered SERAP to pay N100 million in damages to DSS officials Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele for defamation.

The court also directed the organisation to publish public apologies, pay N1 million as litigation costs and continue to incur 10 per cent annual post judgment interest until the damages are fully paid.

While the judgment represented a legal victory for the DSS officials, many within Nigeria’s civil society community view the case as much more than a dispute over defamation.

For them, it has become a test of how far advocacy organisations can go in scrutinising state institutions without facing potentially crippling legal consequences.

The controversy stems from publications made by SERAP on September 9, 2024, in which the organisation alleged that DSS operatives visited its Abuja office without prior notice and questioned members of staff. SERAP expressed concern that the visit amounted to intimidation and harassment, particularly in light of its work on corruption and governance issues.

Two officials involved in the visit, Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele, subsequently instituted a defamation action in their personal capacities, arguing that the publications falsely portrayed them and damaged their reputations.

Coalition of Civil Society Groups Rallies Behind SERAP

The strongest collective response came from a coalition of more than 50 civil society organisations, including Amnesty International Nigeria, ActionAid Nigeria, BudgIT Foundation, Centre for Democracy and Development, Media Rights Agenda and Yiaga Africa.

In a joint statement, the organisations expressed concern about what they described as the wider implications of the judgment for organisations engaged in public accountability and anti corruption work.

The coalition said: “Democratic societies depend on the ability of civil society organisations to question authority, scrutinise public institutions, and engage in robust public-interest advocacy without fear of disproportionate retaliation.”

The groups called for respect for constitutional and international human rights protections guaranteeing fair hearing, freedom of expression and access to justice.

They also urged greater institutional restraint in public commentary on judicial matters where court records are not publicly available and called for the protection of civic space and public interest advocacy from intimidation, harassment or misuse of legal processes.

For many observers, the statement reflected growing concerns that the case could set an important precedent for how advocacy groups interact with powerful state institutions.

Amnesty Raises Alarm Over Wider Implications

Among the most forceful reactions came from Amnesty International, which described the judgment as deeply troubling and warned that it could have a chilling effect on civil society organisations, journalists and human rights defenders.

The organisation argued that the ruling raises concerns regarding Nigeria’s obligations under both constitutional protections and international human rights standards.

Amnesty also warned against the growing use of Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs), legal actions often criticised for discouraging criticism and suppressing public interest advocacy.

It said: “Nigerian authorities must quash the judgment and end judicial harassment against SERAP and other civil society organisations in the country.”

Amnesty International further urged authorities to refrain from using defamation laws and civil litigation to suppress legitimate criticism and public interest advocacy.

The organisation called on security agencies, including the DSS, to operate strictly within the law and respect human rights, while urging authorities to protect journalists, human rights defenders and civil society groups from harassment, intimidation and reprisals.

Human Rights Community Divided

The judgment has also exposed divisions within Nigeria’s human rights movement.

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), through a statement attributed to its President and Board Secretary, Debo Adeniran, and National Publicity Secretary, Jeremiah Onyibe, urged SERAP to comply with the court’s orders, arguing that democracy depends on respect for judicial decisions and that freedom of expression must be exercised responsibly.

According to the group, advocacy organisations are not exempt from accountability when courts determine that their conduct violates the rights of others.

However, the intervention immediately sparked controversy as another faction of CDHR publicly disowned the statement. Led by National President Yinka Folarin and General Secretary Idris Olayinka, the faction insisted that the statement did not represent the organisation’s official position and affirmed SERAP’s constitutional right to challenge the judgment.

The group stated: “Any attempt to portray SERAP’s exercise of its constitutional right of appeal as contemptuous, unlawful, or irresponsible is misleading, legally defective, and contrary to democratic norms.

“The CDHR therefore stands firmly by the clarification and principled position already expressed by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the organisation, Femi Falana SAN, affirming that SERAP’s right of appeal subsists and must be respected by all parties.

“We also consider it necessary to caution the broader human rights movement to be wary of characters and tendencies working against our collective principles, solidarity, and shared ideological commitments.”

Falana, Akinnola Defend Right of Appeal

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) rejected suggestions that SERAP should immediately comply with the judgment while pursuing an appeal.

He said: “Contrary to your curious position, filing an appeal against the judgment of the court of first instance does not amount to disobedience of court orders.

“An aggrieved party has the unquestionable right to file an appeal against the judgment of a court.”

Falana recalled the experience of the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), who successfully overturned a major defamation judgment after initially losing at trial.

“The late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) never paid the N6 million damages.

“Gani repudiated the judgment and exercised his constitutional right of appeal, which he eventually won.”

Veteran journalist and activist Richard Akinnola also questioned why some activists appeared eager to demand immediate compliance while the appellate process had barely begun.

The activist said: “I would never endorse abuse of freedom of expression and allow people to be defamed.

“However, when a judgment is given, and the aggrieved party has indicated interest to appeal because it fundamentally disagrees with the judgment, I would expect Debo’s faction and some characters who parade themselves as activists, to wait until the appeal is exhausted.

“Their insistence that SERAP must immediately comply with the judgment is highly suspicious and raises more questions about their intentions.”

HURIWA Sees Threat To Civic Activism

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) described the judgment as anti democratic and dangerous for freedom of expression.

According to the organisation, the ruling could discourage anti corruption activism, investigative journalism and public participation in governance.

HURIWA argued that the decision risked creating a climate of fear in which civil society organisations become reluctant to challenge powerful institutions.

The organisation also questioned the circumstances surrounding the DSS visit to SERAP’s office and demanded transparency regarding the funding and prosecution of the case, asking whether public resources were used in what was presented as a private defamation action involving two DSS operatives.

Describing the damages as excessive and vindictive, HURIWA said the verdict evoked memories of the military era under the late Gen. Sani Abacha and framed the case as part of a broader struggle over civic space and democratic accountability.

Odinkalu Launches Scathing Critique

Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, delivered perhaps the sharpest criticism of the judgment.

Questioning both the facts and legal reasoning underpinning the ruling, Odinkalu argued that the evidence did not support a defamation claim.

He stated: “To call this judgment a travesty is to do injustice to travesties. The facts do not add up to a case in defamation.

“To the extent that anything was made out, even the evidence by the claimants supports the claim by SERAPNigeria that their office was invaded.

“It is, of course, possible that the judge did not study law or, perhaps, that the judge chose to invent something other than law in this case. But the judgment is corrupt and crooked on the face of the record.”

SERAP Heads to Appeal Court

Amid the growing controversy, SERAP has formally approached the Court of Appeal seeking to overturn the judgment in its entirety.

Represented by Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), the organisation described the decision as “a travesty and miscarriage of justice.”

According to SERAP, the original suit was fundamentally defective because it was initially filed against “Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project,” which it argues is not a juristic person recognised by law.

The organisation further contends that the allegedly defamatory publications neither mentioned the DSS officials by name nor contained photographs, ranks or unique descriptors capable of identifying them.

SERAP also maintains that its publications were protected by the legal defences of justification, qualified privilege and fair comment because they addressed matters of public interest involving a state security agency.

SERAP said: “The judgment is legally defective, procedurally flawed, and unsupported by evidence, raising substantial questions of jurisdiction, defamation law, and constitutional and international fair trial standards.”

In its application for stay of execution, the organisation argued that immediate enforcement could undermine its ability to prosecute the appeal.

“The enforcement of the judgment would deprive SERAP of its constitutional right of appeal, as it would be unable to adequately finance the prosecution of its appeal to the Court of Appeal.

“The balance of convenience is in favour of the granting of this application and/or making of the injunctive order sought.”

A Defining Test for Civic Rights

As the appeal process begins, the dispute has already moved far beyond the original allegations surrounding the DSS visit to SERAP’s office.

The appellate court is expected to examine critical questions involving jurisdiction, identification in defamation law, admissibility of evidence, public interest defences and the appropriateness of damages awarded against advocacy organisations.

Whatever the outcome, the case has become one of the most closely watched legal battles involving civic rights, freedom of expression and public accountability in Nigeria, with implications that could resonate far beyond the parties directly involved.