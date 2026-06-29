  • Monday, 29th June, 2026

2027: Katsina APC Chieftain Debunks Alleged Radda, Masari Feud 

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

Special Assistant to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda on Public Enlightenment, Abdulaziz Maituraka, has dismissed speculations of a disagreement between Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and former Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

Maituraka refuted the allegation yesterday in Katsina while distributing N4 million, crates of eggs and cartons of noodles to tea vendors and officials of the ruling APC across 11 electoral wards of Katsina Local Government Area of the state.

There have been speculations in Katsina that Radda and his predecessor, Masari, were at loggerheads over political issues, which might not be unconnected with the 2027 general election.

But Maituraka, who is a close ally of Masari, described his relationship with Radda as cordial and founded on a common commitment to the development and progress of Katsina State.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the state Chairman of the APC, Bishir Gambo Saulawa, commended Maituraka for consistently empowering people and urged all politicians elected on the platform of the party to emulate the gesture.

He said: “We should empower people now, not only on the eve of elections. People need assistance and empowerment to overcome the current economic hardship.”

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