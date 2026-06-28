  • Sunday, 28th June, 2026

Oriire Abductions: Oyo Govt Lifts Security Curfew, Assures Residents of Safety 

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

The Oyo State Government yesterday lifted the curfew imposed on 10 local government areas following the recent kidnapping incident in Oriire.


The government, ‎in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said residents can now resume their normal activities, while it expressed appreciation for the cooperation and understanding of the people in the affected areas.


‎Oyelade added that the government is closely monitoring the security situation and reassured residents that efforts are ongoing to bring the kidnapping episode to an end.
It would be ‎recalled that the government initially imposed a 16-hour curfew on the affected communities before extending it with an additional one-day curfew on Thursday.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.