Oriire Abductions: Oyo Govt Lifts Security Curfew, Assures Residents of Safety 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State Government yesterday lifted the curfew imposed on 10 local government areas following the recent kidnapping incident in Oriire.



The government, ‎in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said residents can now resume their normal activities, while it expressed appreciation for the cooperation and understanding of the people in the affected areas.



‎Oyelade added that the government is closely monitoring the security situation and reassured residents that efforts are ongoing to bring the kidnapping episode to an end.

It would be ‎recalled that the government initially imposed a 16-hour curfew on the affected communities before extending it with an additional one-day curfew on Thursday.