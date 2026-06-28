INEC Shifts Release of Access Codes to Political Parties to Monday

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shifted the date for the release of the access code to political parties to Monday, June 29, to enable them to upload the names of their nominated candidates for the 2027 general election.

INEC had planned to release the access code on Friday, June 26, but sources from the commission and political parties said the release was shifted to Monday to ensure a smooth uploading of the access code.

The commission had earlier released the necessary nomination forms to the political parties.

According to an INEC source, ”what is outstanding now is for the political parties to upload all the various forms to the access code when it is released to them. The political parties have been given the forms that would be filled, but the access code on where it would be uploaded has not been released until Monday.”

THISDAY gathered that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presented certificates of return to the duly nominated candidates on Wednesday and issued them the necessary INEC forms.

At the presentation of the certificates of return, the PDP, led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, ratified the outcomes of all primaries for the election of presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Houses of Assembly candidates for the 2027 general election.

It was gathered that, at the same time, each candidate also received the INEC Nomination Forms with a directive to return the completed nomination forms within 72 hours to enable the party to start uploading them to the INEC Nomination portal.

The portal opens for Presidential and National Assembly filings. Parties upload Forms EC9 and EC9A-E online.