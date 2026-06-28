Nigeria’s Housing Emergency: When Shelter Becomes a Luxury

Nigeria’s housing crisis is forcing workers into offices, vehicles, and overcrowded shelters as soaring rents widen the gap between incomes and the cost of living, Festus Akanbi reports

for millions of Nigerians, the struggle for survival no longer ends with finding food, paying school fees, or affording transportation. It now extends to securing a roof over their heads. Across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Ibadan and other urban centres, rent has risen so sharply that even workers with steady incomes are finding themselves trapped between homelessness and financial ruin.

What was once a housing challenge has evolved into a full-scale social and economic emergency.

The figures paint a grim picture. Nigeria’s housing deficit is estimated at between 15 million and 28 million units, depending on the methodology adopted. The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development recently disclosed that about 15.2 million housing units in the country are structurally inadequate, lacking acceptable standards of safety, infrastructure, habitability, and access to basic services.

Yet behind the statistics are painful human stories.

In Lagos, a self-contained apartment that rented for between N250,000 and N400,000 just three years ago now attracts between N700,000 and N1.5 million, and more, in many locations. Two-bedroom apartments that previously cost less than N1 million annually now command between N2 million and N6 million in several middle-income neighbourhoods. Similar trends are evident in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ogun State communities serving as residential extensions of Lagos.

The consequence is devastating. Many households now spend between 40 and 70 per cent of their annual income on accommodation, far above the United Nations affordability benchmark of 30 per cent. For workers earning the new national minimum wage of N70,000 monthly, the situation is particularly dire. Annual earnings of N840,000 can barely cover the cost of a modest apartment in many urban centres, leaving little or nothing for transportation, food, healthcare and education.

The result is a growing population of Nigerians making heartbreaking compromises.

Some have relocated to distant suburbs, spending several hours commuting daily. Others live in overcrowded rooms shared by multiple families. Increasingly, workers sleep in offices, shops, workshops, vehicles, and unfinished buildings because the cost of commuting exceeds what they can afford.

Professor Timothy Nubi of the Centre for Housing and Sustainable Development at the University of Lagos recently highlighted an alarming reality: university lecturers, once considered comfortably middle-class professionals, are now reportedly sleeping in their offices due to soaring rents and transportation costs.

This is perhaps the clearest indication of how deeply the crisis has penetrated Nigerian society.

The housing emergency is not merely a consequence of rising demand. It is the product of several interconnected structural failures.

Rapid urbanisation remains a major factor. Nigeria’s population is projected to exceed 400 million within the next three decades, while cities such as Lagos continue to attract thousands of migrants weekly. Demand for housing continues to outpace supply.

At the same time, construction costs have soared dramatically. Cement prices have climbed above N10,000 per bag in many locations. At the same time, steel, roofing sheets, electrical fittings, and finishing materials have become significantly more expensive due to inflation and exchange-rate pressures. Developers now face much higher costs than they did only a few years ago.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, headline inflation has remained elevated despite recent moderation. Combined with currency depreciation and high interest rates, these conditions have made housing development increasingly expensive.

The mortgage system has also failed to provide meaningful support. Mortgage penetration in Nigeria remains among the lowest globally. Most commercial mortgage facilities carry interest rates beyond the reach of average earners. Consequently, home ownership remains an impossible dream for the vast majority of citizens.

Land administration presents another obstacle. Obtaining land titles, Certificates of Occupancy, and development approvals remains cumbersome, costly, and time-consuming in many states. Developers frequently complain about multiple taxes, regulatory bottlenecks, and unofficial charges that ultimately increase housing costs.

The consequences extend far beyond the housing sector.

Economists warn that excessive housing costs reduce disposable income and weaken consumer spending. When households spend most of their earnings on rent, they have less money available for education, healthcare, transportation, retail purchases, and productive investments.

The housing crisis is therefore contributing to the erosion of Nigeria’s middle class.

World Bank data indicate that poverty levels have worsened in recent years. At the same time, projections suggest millions more Nigerians could fall below the poverty line if living costs continue to outpace income growth. Housing affordability has become one of the most visible manifestations of this broader economic strain.

The crisis also carries serious productivity implications. Workers who spend four to six hours commuting daily from distant suburbs inevitably suffer fatigue, reduced efficiency, and declining quality of life. Businesses bear the indirect costs through lower productivity and increased employee turnover.

Furthermore, growing homelessness and overcrowding create public health risks. Informal settlements lacking sanitation, water, and waste management services expose residents to disease outbreaks and environmental hazards.

Successive governments have launched ambitious housing programmes, including the Federal Low-Cost Housing Scheme of the 1970s, the Shagari Housing Programme of the early 1980s, the National Housing Programme and the Family Homes Fund. While some achievements have been recorded, delivery has consistently fallen far short of demand.

The Family Homes Fund, for example, has reportedly delivered more than 15,000 units across several states. While commendable, such numbers barely scratch the surface of a deficit that runs into the millions.

Addressing the crisis requires a more comprehensive approach.

First, the government must significantly increase investment in social and affordable housing. Countries that successfully reduced housing shortages did so through sustained public intervention targeted at low- and middle-income earners.

Second, land administration reforms are essential. Digitising title registration, simplifying approval processes, and reducing transaction costs would encourage private-sector participation and lower development expenses.

Third, mortgage financing must become more accessible. Long-term, single-digit-interest mortgage products are necessary if ordinary Nigerians are to transition from perpetual tenancy to homeownership.

Fourth, incentives should be provided for developers focusing on affordable housing rather than exclusively targeting luxury segments of the market. Tax reliefs, infrastructure support, and access to low-cost finance could encourage such investments.

Finally, tenancy laws require stronger enforcement. Excessive agency fees, multiple years of demands for advance rent, and arbitrary rent increases continue to place enormous burdens on tenants.

Nigeria’s housing crisis is no longer merely about buildings. It is about dignity, productivity, social stability, and economic inclusion. It is about families forced to choose between shelter and survival. It is about workers sleeping in vehicles while contributing to the economy during the day.

Until housing becomes affordable for ordinary Nigerians once again, the promise of inclusive growth will remain incomplete. The country’s economic recovery may be measured in macroeconomic indicators. However, for millions of citizens, the true test lies in a far simpler question: can they still afford a place to call home?

Caption: A housing project in Lagos