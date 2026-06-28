In Major Crackdown, Lagos, Ogun Joint Police Task Force Arrests 92 Suspects, Rescues Five Kidnap Victims

Chiemelie Ezeobi

As part of the launch of a sustained crackdown on violent crimes in Lagos and Ogun states, the police joint taskforce from the two states, under Operation Kósàyè, at the weekend arrested 92 suspected criminals, and rescued five kidnap victims.

The operation also led to the killing of four suspected kidnappers and the dismantling of criminal camps hidden inside the Iperu Forest.

The coordinated operation also led to the recovery of AK-47 rifles, pump action guns, locally-made pistols, ammunition, mobile phones and other communication gadgets.



Launching the operation at the Police Training College, Iperu Remo, Ogun State, the state Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, said Operation Kósàyè, a Yoruba expression meaning “there is no hiding place,” was initiated by the Inspector General of Police (IG) Olatunji Disu, to flush kidnappers, armed robbers and other violent criminals out of forests and border communities linking both states.

He said the operation covers communities stretching from Kara and the Long Bridge through Sagamu, Ogere and Ijebu Ode to adjoining border communities in Ikorodu and Epe.



“Operation Kósàyè is designed to reclaim our forests, dismantle criminal camps and restore security across communities stretching from Kara and the Long Bridge through Sagamu, Ogere and Ijebu Ode to adjoining border communities in Ikorodu and Epe.

“Identified flashpoints have been cleared. Illegal shanties used by criminals have been dismantled, while several suspects have been arrested.



“We are here to reassure residents and dispel the fear and rumours deliberately being spread by kidnappers. As I speak to you, there is no Nigerian currently being held captive by kidnappers in either Lagos or Ogun State.

“You will recall the recent kidnapping incident along the Ijebu Ode corridor. Acting on the directive of the Inspector General of Police, operatives of Operation Kósàyè moved into the forest and successfully rescued all five victims. They are here with us today.

“During that operation, four kidnappers were neutralised and another four arrested. In addition, 84 other criminal suspects were apprehended in separate operations during the forest clearance across Lagos and Ogun states.”



On his part, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Tijani, said the operation had already yielded significant results with the destruction of criminal camps concealed in forests along the Lagos-Ogun border, where criminal gangs had established bases to launch attacks on motorists and residents.



Tijani attributed the early success of the exercise to the leadership of the Inspector General of Police and the support of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, and his counterpart in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

Among the operation’s earliest successes was the rescue of five travellers abducted on Friday along the Ijebu Ode Benin Expressway.

Police said the victims were freed less than 24 hours after they were taken into the forest, while four members of the kidnapping gang were killed during a gun battle while another suspect escaped with gunshot wounds.

Recounting her ordeal, one of the rescued victims, Pharmacist Nsofor Amachi said she was returning from Oraifite, Anambra State, after attending her father’s burial when gunmen attacked their vehicle near Ogbere.

She said her widowed mother was shot in the hand.

The victim disclosed that while her injured mother and elder sister escaped, she and one of her aunts, however, were abducted and marched into the forest.

“They demanded N70 million but later reduced it to N20 million. There were five of them and they were Fulanis. I was confused and hopeless. We slept in the open without food or water.

“On the day we were rescued, we heard sporadic gunshots. We thought the kidnappers had returned. We all lay on the ground.

“We later discovered the gunshots were from police officers. I am grateful to God for the prompt intervention, and I will forever remain grateful to the Nigeria Police.”

Another rescued victim, Temi Faith, also narrated how the gunmen ambushed their vehicle at about 4 p.m. on Friday before forcing the occupants deep into the forest.

Jimoh Gbadamosi, another rescued victim, said the attackers intercepted several vehicles around Ogbere, shooting sporadically before abducting five people from three vehicles.