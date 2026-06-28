FG, NITT Sign Agreement for Smart National Transport Data Bank

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government, has taken a major step towards modernising Nigeria’s transportation sector with the signing of a concession agreement for the implementation of the Smart National Transport Data Bank (S-NTDB) project.

The agreement was signed in Abuja between the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) and Asia Arab Investment Nigeria Limited (AAI), marking the commencement of what stakeholders described as a transformative initiative for transport governance, planning, security and infrastructure development across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Chairman of the occasion, Boboye Oyeyemi, described the project as a defining milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards intelligent, data-driven and technology-enabled transport governance.

Oyeyemi stated that the project represents the foundation of a new national transport intelligence architecture that will integrate real-time data from all modes of transportation, including road, rail, aviation, maritime, inland waterways and pipelines.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Funsho Adebiyi, the Director of Legal Services in the ministry, Barrister Olusegun Omotola, said the project reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to building a modern, intelligent and secure transportation system.