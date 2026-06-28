Alison-Madueke: Lessons for Nigerian Judiciary, EFCC

There is so much the Nigerian judiciary and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) can learn from the recent trial and acquittal of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, by London’s Southwark Crown Court.

Alison-Madueke served as minister from 2010 to 2015. Following the defeat of President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration by Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election, allegations of corruption were levelled against her, and she subsequently relocated to the United Kingdom.

She was first arrested in London in October 2015 but was granted bail while the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) carried out extensive investigations into the allegations against her.

In January 2026, she was finally charged to stand trial on a six-count charge of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery.

Prosecutors alleged that she received more than £100,000 in cash, luxury accommodation, chauffeur-driven vehicles, private jet flights and other benefits in exchange for awarding lucrative oil and gas contracts, among other charges.

Also accused alongside her were Doye Agama, who appeared in court via video link and Olatimbo Ayinde, who was present in the dock.

The trial proceeded without significant interruptions and, on June 17, 2026, the jury returned unanimous not-guilty verdicts for all defendants, bringing the lengthy NCA investigation to an unsuccessful conclusion.

One lesson for the Nigerian judiciary lies in the speed and consistency with which the proceedings were conducted. Once the trial commenced, it progressed without the frequent adjournments that often characterise high-profile cases in Nigeria. Within six months of the filing of charges, the matter had been concluded and judgment delivered.

Before Alison-Madueke was arraigned, the NCA spent years conducting investigations and gathering evidence. Throughout that period, there were no media trials or highly publicised raids or arrests, nor were multiple charges filed before the investigation had run its course. Though the NCA lost the case, all it filed was a six-count charge. If it were the EFCC, it would be a lengthy and bogus charge sheet.

Furthermore, while on bail, Alison-Madueke was free to move about unlike in Nigeria where the EFCC would have detained her or procure a Magistrate Court’s order to keep her in detention indefinitely.

The anti-corruption agency needs to wake up and take prosecution serious here